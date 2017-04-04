Mighty Partners with Four Prestigious Dealership Groups

Mighty Distributing System of America, a franchisor of sales and services in automotive parts, lubricants, chemicals and supplies, continues to grow their Mighty Auto Parts distribution network. Mighty recently added new franchise partners in four U.S. markets. Each franchise, all new car dealership groups, have established a new centralized Mighty distribution division of their company which enables them to offer Mighty’s signature inventory management services and quality products to wholesale customers as well as to their own dealerships.

Bob Moore Auto Group based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma is led by President & CEO, Mark Moore. With 15 dealerships serving Oklahoma City, Edmond, Moore, and Tulsa, they aligned with Mighty to support their “all makes, all models” service focus, reduce reconditioning costs, and better penetrate the growing wholesale market. Their Mighty franchise will operate from a separate warehouse facility in Oklahoma City.

Parks Auto Group, founded in 1967 and now led by Adam Parks, is based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and includes three Parks Chevrolet stores and two pre-owned vehicle outlets called Parks Select. Their new Mighty business will serve the Greater Charlotte, NC market.

Pierre Auto Centers was founded in 1947. Today, third generation owner, Shane Pierre, operates six dealerships in the Greater Seattle, Washington market including several large Chevrolet and Ford locations. Their new Mighty acquisition includes numerous existing independent installer customers.

Stivers Ford, based in Montgomery, Alabama, is led by third generation dealer principal, Eddie Stivers III. Founded in 1998, the Stivers dealership group has locations in Alabama and Georgia offering Ford, Lincoln, and Subaru. With a strong focus on parts and service, this group is utilizing Mighty to complement their growing OE wholesale offering.

Mighty’s President and CEO, Ken Voelker said, “We are thrilled and proud to partner with these four well-respected new car dealership groups. We look forward to supporting their growth and success in these new ventures, which will provide valued services to their individual automotive service communities.”

Mighty’s 105 franchise partners now include twelve automotive dealership groups with expected growth in current unlicensed markets as dealers become increasingly attracted to Mighty’s centralized distribution model. Mighty distributors offer a full range of preventive maintenance products including filtration, wipers, lighting products, batteries, brakes, belts, shop supplies, lubricants and chemicals to local automotive service providers (tire dealers, quick lubes, service/repair shops, fleets and car dealerships).

About Mighty Distributing System

Mighty Distributing System, a franchisor of sales and services in aftermarket auto parts, is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia and supports 107 domestic U.S. distributors in 45 states and four international master distributors. The Mighty System features attentive local service, inventory management expertise, classroom and on-site training in conjunction with extensive offerings of OE quality underhood and undercar parts, chemical products, lubricants and shop supplies. The Mighty business model attracts independent repair shops, quick lubes, tire centers and new car dealerships across the nation and abroad. Recognized as a “top 25 franchise brand” by The Wall Street Journal, Mighty’s unique approach of dealing directly and exclusively with automotive professionals began in 1963.