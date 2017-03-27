Attention!® SMS Gateway at IoT North America in Chicago

Attention SMS Gateway Supports 4G Networks and Will Support 5G Networks ...the Attention! SMS Gateway allows organizations to send, and receive, SMS text messages to a large number of users, for a fixed monthly cost.

SMS Gateways are used heavily in high availability environments, as an interface to system and network monitoring applications. They provide a backup to Internet-based notifications, for those situations when the Internet is not available. SMS Gateways communicate directly with the cellular network, providing an alternate path to message delivery.

The Attention! SMS Gateway is also used as an alternative to Cloud-based short code solutions. When implemented with the required number of SMS channels, the Attention! SMS Gateway allows organizations to send, and receive, SMS text messages to a large number of users, for a fixed monthly cost. By eliminating the need for a short code, and the per-message charge assessed by Cloud providers, organizations using the Attention! SMS Gateway can save thousands—and sometimes tens of thousands of dollars per year.

Scale to new technologies, while using the same API

“The Attention! SMS Gateway is used to provide a communication channel that is available, even when the primary Internet service is down,” said Bob Lueth, President of Attention Software. “Input to the Attention! SMS Gateway is an API, integrated into thousands of applications on a variety of systems and devices. Currently, the output communication channel is the transmission of SMS messages using either the GSM, or CDMA cellular network. We realize future technologies affecting the growth of IoT—namely 4G and 5G networking—will provide alternatives to the ubiquitous SMS text message. Our goal will be support for these new technologies on the back end, while allowing our customers to utilize the same input API; avoiding the need for software upgrades.”

Two-way communication of SMS messages

The Attention! 4G/LTE SMS Gateway supports up to 4,096 channels of outbound, and inbound SMS communication. When users reply to messages sent by the Attention! SMS Gateway, their response is archived for later review. In addition, the Attention! SMS Gateway supports automated, programmatic responses to all replies, in real-time. This capability is often used to verify acknowledgement of the message, or provide updates to help desk and management systems.

About Attention Software

Since 1993, Attention Software, Inc. of Colorado Springs, CO. has provided alerting, alarm management and web-based messaging systems to organizations around the world.

For more information on Attention Software, visit http://www.attentionsoftware.com. Attention® is a registered trademark of Attention Software, Inc. Other products mentioned herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

# # #