A New Market: Changing the Paradigm of the Market Experience in July

Retailers and Designers Shop for Trendsetting Product at AmericasMart The July Market experience will be both evolutionary and revolutionary.

AmericasMart® Atlanta will transform the conventional U.S. Market experience this July with a newly imagined show aesthetic linking product sourcing and selling, digital engagement and high-profile thought leader interaction featuring digital media visionary Erik Qualman and a large cast of international design tastemakers from television and cinema.

The 60th-annual staging of the July 11 – 18 Atlanta International Gift and Home Furnishings Market® and The Atlanta International Area Rug Market® is set to leverage original broadcast media programming and globally celebrated talent against a backdrop of AmericasMart’s incomparable product mix, according to Jeffrey L. Portman, Sr. vice chairman, president and chief operating officer.

“For all those choosing to do business with us here this summer, the July Market experience will be both evolutionary and revolutionary,” notes Portman. “They will find a show environment both familiar and unexpectedly new in a media- and information-rich setting that integrates traditional product pursuit with immediate access to highly relevant new-and-next ideas, insights and business knowledge from internationally celebrated voices of huge influence,” he adds.

The July Market is on track to accelerate the momentum posted in the Atlanta January 2017 Market’s record-breaking run, marking 60 years of continuous Portman Family ownership and management. Additional highlights of the July 2017 Market experience include:



“The Great Reset,” AmericasMart’s newest Vignette Exhibition, featuring top lifestyle and design digital influencers manifesting four distinct trends for Autumn/Winter 2017/2018 as defined by international trend authority WGSN.

A complete Marketplace with trend-driven temporary categories augmenting the permanent collections including ANTIQUES and DÉCOR | Light and Lifestyles in Building 1, an expanded Tabletop & Entertaining exhibit in Building 2, and reorganized Holiday, Halloween, Floral & Baskets and Cash & Carry Jewelry in Building 3.

The centerpiece of the July Market, AmericasMart’s ICON HONORS 2017 celebrates professional achievements of home and gift retailers, manufacturers, sales agents and service providers at the most important and anticipated night in the gift and home industry on Thursday, July 13. For more information, please visit http://www.ICONHONORS.com.

The Atlanta International Gift and Home Furnishings runs Tuesday, July 11 – Tuesday, July 18, 2017 (Temporaries Thursday, July 13 – Monday, July 17). The Atlanta International Area Rug Market is Wednesday, July 12 – Sunday, July 16, 2017. For more information, visit http://www.AmericasMart.com/July.

ABOUT AMERICASMART

AmericasMart Atlanta is the nation’s only global wholesale marketplace housing the world’s single-largest collection of home, gift, area rug and apparel merchandise. The largest of AmericasMart’s 16 annual Markets and shows, The Atlanta International Gift & Home Furnishings Market and The Atlanta International Area Rug Market in January and July are the ignition switch for global retailing with buyers from every U.S. state and as many as 70 countries discovering product in more than 1,500 showrooms and more than 3,500 temporary exhibiting companies. ICON HONORS, the home and gift industry’s most celebrated recognition program, is produced and staged annually by AmericasMart.

Located in downtown Atlanta, the AmericasMart complex contains more than seven million square feet of space. It’s a huge global stage on which manufacturers, designers and sales representatives unveil new lines, launch new designs and introduce new categories – all for the benefit of buyers seeking all that is fresh and first in the home, rug, gift and apparel arenas. For more information, please visit http://www.AmericasMart.com. Follow us @AmericasMartATL or @AtlantaApparel.