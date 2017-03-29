The length of the partnership we have maintained with this client is a great example of the recurring revenue model which we have in place and illustrates the potential life time value of our client base,

Intouch Insight Ltd. (“In-Touch” TSXV: INX) announces that its operating subsidiary, Intouch Insight Inc., has signed another agreement with its largest customer to extend and expand software and services through to the end of 2019. This auto industry customer has been a customer of Intouch since 2006. The customer uses the unique and powerful IntouchCapture software solution to manage thousands of geographically dispersed mobile or kiosk data capture units at marketing events in North America and around the world. IntouchCapture is a powerful software solution allowing enterprises to automate their processes of collecting, feeding CRM systems and acting upon lead information from millions of consumers at thousands of events and microsites each year.

“The advancements in our software technology, and long history with this customer, allowed us to secure this agreement for the next three years. We believe that Intouch has the most powerful and comprehensive lead capture and push to CRM software solution for enterprise-class customers in the event marketing industry,” said Cameron Watt, President & Chief Executive Officer of Intouch. “The length of the partnership we have maintained with this client is a great example of the recurring revenue model which we have in place and illustrates the potential life time value of our client base,” said Watt.

About Intouch Insight

At the core of Intouch Insight (Intouch) is, and always has been, a focus on collecting insights to drive business improvement. Founded in 1992, Intouch draws from its twenty-five years of experience in the mobile data capture industry to deliver clients with enterprise-class solutions, while driving innovation as well as new products, services and features. The Intouch product suite currently includes mystery shopping, operational site audits, regulatory compliance audits, voice of the customer programs, forms automation software, and event marketing automation. Intouch is able to provide businesses with a 360° view into their performance and areas in need of focus.

