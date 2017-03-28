Robert T. Still, MHA, FRBMA, RBMA Executive DIrector It is an honor to become its executive director and guide the RBMA through a period of exceptional change in the health care marketplace.

The Radiology Business Management Association (RBMA) is pleased to announce that Robert T. Still, MHA, FRBMA, has begun to serve as its new executive director. Mr. Still was selected through a careful months-long search by the RBMA Board of Directors and the Executive Search Committee.

“Bob, as he is known to our members, has been a part of building the RBMA since 1992,” said RBMA Board of Directors President James Hamilton, MHA, CMM, FRBMA. “He knows our Association inside and out, and furthermore brings an exceptional level of experience in both business and political leadership to the role.”

Mr. Still was the practice manager of Lancaster Radiology Associates, Ltd., in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, for 22 years. As the chief non-physician administrator of the 32-physician practice, he developed a deep understanding of all aspects of radiology practice management. In addition, he served as the chief executive officer of Brain Orthopedic Spine Specialists, PC, an eight-physician practice in Lancaster, for two years.

He has long history of public service, including having been elected to serve for four years as a senator in the state legislature in Delaware. Most recently, he has served as chief clerk for Lancaster County, which is the county’s most senior position for a non-elected official.

Within the RBMA, Mr. Still has served as president of the Association in 2013 and on both the RBMA Board of Directors and the Federal Affairs Committee. He is a member of the Medical Group Management Association and has worked on the American College of Radiology’s Commission on Economics. He was the 2014 winner of the RBMA’s Calhoun Award, the organization’s highest honor for contributions to radiology business management and to the RBMA. That same year, he also met the stringent requirements in service and leadership to become a fellow of the RBMA (FRBMA).

“The RBMA has been a big part of my career and my development as a physician practice manager and CEO,” Mr. Still said. “It is an honor to become its executive director and guide the RBMA through a period of exceptional change in the health care marketplace.”

Mr. Still will draw on his education and experience – which also includes having been a physician practice business consultant and a hospital government and community relations director – in his new role. His undergraduate degree is from Indiana University and his graduate degree – a Master’s in Management, Health Care Administration – is from Penn State University.

Although Mr. Still is well known within the RBMA, he plans to meet with RBMA members face-to-face during the PaRADigm conference April 23 to 26 in Chicago as part of a 90-day listening tour he is conducting to take the pulse of the organization. Please contact Daphne Gawronski to request a press pass to the conference and scheduling of interviews with Mr. Still.

“This conference promises to be an exceptional experience, and I am so pleased to be able to be there and meet with the members,” Mr. Still says. “Listening to their concerns and understanding their hopes for the future of radiology will help me ensure the RBMA continues to meet and exceed their expectations for a business management association.”

About RBMA

Founded in 1968, the Radiology Business Management Association is a national not-for-profit association providing members with applied business information and intelligence applicable in any radiology setting. RBMA represents more than 2,300 radiology practice managers and other radiology business professionals. Its aggregate influence extends to more than 24,000 radiologic technologists and 26,000 administrative staff and physicians. RBMA is the leading professional organization for radiology business management and is recognized for its radiology-specific educational programs, products and services, publications and data. The resources and solutions RBMA offers its members and the broader health care community are helping to shape the profession’s future.