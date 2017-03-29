With its new e-Postcard application, tax-exempt organizations with less than $50,000 in gross receipts can e-file in minutes with just their Employer Identification Number (EIN)

ExpressTaxExempt makes filing tax returns with the IRS even easier for small nonprofits and charities. Developed by SPAN Enterprises, ExpressTaxExempt leads the industry as an IRS-authorized, e-file provider specifically for annual 990 forms. With its new e-Postcard application, tax-exempt organizations with less than $50,000 in gross receipts can e-file in minutes with just their Employer Identification Number (EIN).

Clients enter their EIN to view which tax years the IRS has accepted or have not received. Select a tax year you need to e-file and ExpressTaxExempt automatically generates the information required to submit including tax year period, organization details, and primary officer details. All of the information comes directly from the IRS, and you can edit details if necessary.

Clients only need to confirm that gross receipts are less than $50,000 and then transmit to the IRS. Filing with the new e-Postcard application also creates a free account with ExpressTaxExempt so clients can receive real-time email notifications when the IRS accepts the 990-N filing. Any rejected forms can be corrected and retransmitted by logging into the account with an email address and password.

ExpressTaxExempt offers a US-based support team of real e-file professionals for any questions or assistance with transmitting to the IRS - including filing status and rejection details. E-file statuses are also available at any time by entering the return number, and email address on the application website along with the option to view, print, or email a copy of their 990-N after transmitting to the IRS. Quickly access the e-Postcard application from any mobile web browser to conveniently e-file while on the go.

http://ExpressTaxExempt.com continues to provide the safest, most secure, and efficient e-filing service on the market! Small tax-exempt groups can transmit their annual e-Postcards through a protected web portal ensuring the safety of private information. Come experience why clients describe ExpressTaxExempt as “easily accessible, easy to understand, convenient and economical.” E-file your Form 990-N before the May 15 deadline in minutes.

About SPAN Enterprises:

Founded and based in Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN Enterprises continues to lead the market in software solutions and mobile applications specific to IRS tax e-filing. The products produced by SPAN Enterprises offer tax e-filing solutions for various information returns such as Form 1099/W2 at ExpressTaxFilings.com, Heavy Vehicle Use Tax Form 2290 for transportation professionals at ExpressTruckTax.com, and tax extension applications at ExpressExtension.com. SPAN Enterprises offers 100%, US-based customer service via phone, live chat, and 24/7 email support.