InnovaTel Telepsychiatry, a leading provider of psychiatric telehealth services for adolescents and adults, today announced the formation of a Strategic Advisory Board (SAB) to help inform the Company’s strategy of partnering with provider organizations to deliver telepsychiatry services to underserved communities.

In addition, InnovaTel announced that Patrick J. Kennedy, former Congressman (D-RI), has accepted the position as Vice Chairman of InnovaTel’s Strategic Advisory Board. Patrick Kennedy commented on his new role, “I joined InnovaTel Telepsychiatry because of their commitment to transforming the delivery of care for people living with behavioral health and substance use disorders,” said Kennedy. “With suicide and overdose rates skyrocketing, communities are in desperate need of high quality psychiatric care. InnovaTel’s work lives up to the promise that geography will not dictate how and where people can receive care.”

Jonathan Evans, Co-founder and CEO of InnovaTel Telepsychiatry stated, “We are honored to work with this distinguished group of leaders from the behavioral health community and welcome the opportunity to benefit from the Advisory Board’s thoughtful counsel as we expand our telepsychiatry practice.” Jonathan commented further, “Building on our recently announced Partnership with the National Council for Behavioral Health, I look forward to working closely with Patrick and to expanding InnovaTel’s clinical reach.”

InnovaTel’s inaugural Strategic Advisory Board Members include:

Charles Gordon, Chairman – Co-Founder, Texas Spine and Joint Hospital

Patrick J. Kennedy, Vice Chairman – Former U.S. Representative (D-RI)

Sal DeTrane – Managing Partner, Empactful Capital

Pam Greenberg - President and CEO, Association for Behavioral Health and Wellness

Hank Milius – President and CEO, Meridian Health Services

Jennifer Moses – CEO, Zepf Center

Linda Rosenberg - President and CEO, National Council for Behavioral Health

Christopher D. McFadden, Chairman of the Board of InnovaTel Telepsychiatry added, “Improving access to psychiatric care in underserved communities benefits patients, providers and payers by ensuring more effective diagnosis, treatment and recovery of disease. The substantial knowledge and expertise represented by our Strategic Advisory Board members will improve the Company’s ability to address the patient access challenge caused by a chronic national shortage of qualified metal health professionals.” Mr. McFadden concluded, “I am particularly gratified for Patrick’s participation in our Advisory Board given his long-standing commitment to public service and improving mental healthcare.”

About Patrick J. Kennedy

Patrick J. Kennedy has dedicated his career to advocating for better behavioral health and substance use disorder treatment. He served in the U.S. House of Representatives for 16 years, where he authored the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act of 2008. After leaving Congress, he founded The Kennedy Forum to convene leaders around the country with the goal of developing and implementing a strategic plan to transform the behavioral health system in America. Kennedy is also the co-founder of One Mind, an organization committed to revolutionizing brain research. For more information, visit http://www.kennedyforum.org

About InnovaTel Telepsychiatry

InnovaTel Telepsychiatry was founded in 2014 to address the shortage of psychiatrists in community behavioral health settings, particularly clinics in rural areas who experience difficulty recruiting and retaining qualified psychiatrists. For more information, visit http://www.intelpsych.com.

