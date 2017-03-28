Creative Information Systems Announces New SaaS-based Scale Software

SMSTurbo Online brings modern technology to the scale industry and will make affordable ticketing software more accessible to smaller operations with an internet connection.

Creative Information Systems, developers of the industry-leading SMSTurbo scale management software, today announced a new web-based ticketing offering. The new SMSTurbo Online product is accessible via the internet and serves small to medium aggregates, waste, and recycling businesses in North America.

Today’s announcement is the latest milestone in the company’s plan to provide its customers with innovative and flexible options for scale management.

SMSTurbo Online is a managed web service for industrial-scale operators. Businesses can deploy the ticketing application with little more than an internet connection and a web browser. There is no major IT or computer hardware requirement. Customers using SMSTurbo Online have immediate online access to an affordable and straightforward scale software program. With a direct integration to QuickBooks Online, customers can improve billing functions, export ticket data more efficiently, and automatically generate invoices.

The new SMSTurbo program gives scale operations the ability to create and process tickets that include trucks, customers, and multiple materials. Scale operators can add weights and quantities to tickets. Gross and tare weights can also be populated from indicators using the company's ScaleCom application.

"SMSTurbo Online brings modern technology to the scale industry and will make affordable ticketing software more accessible to smaller operations with an internet connection," said Ted Chumas, CEO, Creative Information Systems. "Customers can replace processes with hand-written tickets or simple indicator tools provided with scales. The only requirement is a stable internet connection," says Chumas.

The company is currently offering a pre-release preview for customers interested in learning more about the SaaS offering. Details about the availability and pricing of SMSTurbo Online are forthcoming.

About Creative Information Systems

Creative Information Systems is a recognized leader in scale management software, providing innovative ticketing solutions since 1984. Our knowledge and experience in diverse industries allow us to provide a flexible approach for our customers. Companies utilizing our flagship product, SMSTurbo, operate successful attended and unattended scale operations and increase profitability and efficiency across their entire organization. Configurable software, detailed reporting, and integration between indicators, SMSTurbo, and accounting systems help reduce manual effort and eliminate error-prone data processes.

For more information about Creative Information Systems, please visit http://www.creativeinfo.net or follow @CreativeInfoS on Twitter.