Duck Donuts Celebrates New Location in Stafford, Virginia

Duck Donuts celebrates its new location in Stafford, Virginia. It is the 14th store in the Commonwealth for Duck Donuts Franchising Company LLC. We are excited to add to Stafford County's growth by bringing Duck Donuts to a fun and family-friendly community that reflects our company’s character.

Russ DiGilio, founder and owner of Duck Donuts Franchising Company LLC, celebrated the arrival of his donut franchise to Stafford, Virginia, the 14th in the Commonwealth. The new 2,400-square foot donut shop is located at 1475 Stafford Market Place, Suite 103.

The ownership team of Larry and Katie Scherer and Ryan and Tamara Sloper hosted a soft opening to introduce their warm, delicious, and made-to-order donuts to the Stafford County community.

“Our team is thrilled to continue our growth in the Old Dominion state,” says DiGilio. “Over 70 retailers have planted their roots within Stafford County lines, and we are excited to add to this growth by bringing Duck Donuts to a fun and family-friendly community that reflects our company’s character.”

Situated 10 miles north of Fredericksburg, VA, and 40 miles south of Washington, D.C., Stafford is home to many historic sites, such as George Washington’s Ferry Farm, Government Island, and Civil War Park. It is also home base for the Marine Corps Base Quantico, which recently celebrated its 100th anniversary.

“I was looking for a career change and thought owning my own donut shop would be a rewarding venture. Ryan Sloper, my friend and now business partner, was vacationing in the Outer Banks and suggested we look into Duck Donuts. Once I saw the Duck Donuts customer experience firsthand and tasted the fresh donuts, I knew that this decision would be great for our community,” says Larry Scherer. “This is our fourth store with Duck Donuts Franchising Company, and we love sharing these world-class donuts with new Virginia neighborhoods.”

“We are excited that Duck Donuts has joined us at the Stafford Marketplace. Made on demand, frosted and sprinkled to order in front of the customer, Duck Donuts brings a great product and a friendly specialty store to Stafford County,” says Supervisor Jack Cavalier, Griffis-Widewater District, Stafford County Department of Economic Development and Tourism.

Along with their new Stafford location, the ownership team also owns Duck Donuts shops in Bristow, Fredericksburg, and Woodbridge.

The franchise’s iconic beach theme is represented throughout the store with indoor seating and retail items available for sale. As of March 28, 2017, Duck Donuts Franchising Company has 36 open franchise locations and 153 contracts.

Donuts at this location will be made fresh to order 7 days a week, Monday-Friday 5:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. For specials and donut topping updates, visit the Duck Donuts Stafford Facebook page, or connect on the web at DuckDonuts.com.

About Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts was founded in 2006 by Russ DiGilio in Duck, North Carolina. His intention? To solve a family vacation problem: “Our family wanted a place to buy warm, delicious & made to order!™ donuts, and when we couldn’t find one, we decided to start our own.”

By 2011, Duck Donuts had expanded to four Outer Banks locations and the donut business was so successful that DiGilio was continuously approached about franchise opportunities and by fans who begged for a Duck Donuts in their communities. The first franchise opened in Williamsburg, VA, in 2013, and there are now 36 open franchise locations and 153 contracts.

Duck Donuts store openings are scheduled for:

Alexandria, VA – March

Jacksonville, NC – April

Nags Head, NC – May

Alpharetta, GA – May

Wilmington, NC – May

Kissimmee, FL – May

Hershey, PA – May

White Marsh, MD – May

Duck Donuts emphasizes the importance of giving back to the local community through their #QuackGivesBack initiatives every month and as a national corporate sponsor of Chemo Duck. “Our mission is twofold,” says DiGilio, “to serve the most amazing warm, delicious, and made-to-order donuts, and to contribute to the communities we call home.”

The Duck Donuts Experience

“We discovered that the most powerful marketing advantage we have is the aroma of warm donuts wafting from every store. Our light vanilla cake donut is a little crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, made fresh right in front of you, hand-dipped in hot icing, and sprinkled with your choice of delicious toppings and drizzles. It’s that simple,” says DiGilio.

Children (and grownups) love to stand on the strategically placed step in the waiting area, allowing them to see the entire process as the donut machine cooks and carries their donuts down the line, where they are dipped, topped, packaged, and served warm in the box. Duck Donuts serves its own signature coffee blends—Riptide Roast, Light House Blend, and Sunset Pier Decaf with new special seasonal flavors changing throughout the year—and offers breakfast options, as well as catering services. Indoor and outdoor seating is available at most locations.

