Unitek Education Welcomes New EMS Program Director

Unitek Education

Accomplished Emergency Manager, consultant and author Joseph Pred has been named EMS Program Director at Unitek Education.

Joseph Pred brings more than 20 years of EMS services, management and leadership experience to his role as EMS Program Director. In addition to expanding and improving the already successful academic programs at Unitek Education, Pred will focus on achieving the highest levels of academic excellence, student service, and graduate success.

Most recently, Pred served as CEO of Mutual Aid Response Services (MARS) in San Francisco. The company provides consulting in emergency and risk management, EMS, curriculum development, safety, government relations, compliance and management. Pred also managed a team of 60 emergency staff, including EMTs, Paramedics, Nurses, Doctors and Dispatchers.

In a prior role, Pred founded the Burning Man Emergency Service Department and then served as its Operations Chief for 13 years. The Burning Man ESD is a ground-breaking organization with more than 100 managers and 1,000 staff charged with planning and overseeing all emergency services for a temporary city of 68,000 with a very risk-tolerant and austere environment. The organization is widely regarded as a best-in-class structure for a mass gathering event.

Over the course of his career, Pred’s credentials have included:



13 years of senior leadership and executive experience, including EMS field supervision and incident management

23 years EMS experience, including working in Advanced Life Support, Basic Life Support, Critical Care Transport and 911 systems

15 years as an accomplished public speaker, including lecturing, training, and media relations

Joseph Pred is an author of several books, including the highly regarded “Emergency Survival Manual,” from Outdoor Life magazine. The book covers 294 life-saving skills for emergency and disaster preparedness, such as floods and treating burns and broken bones. Pred also regularly speaks at conferences on matters of emergency management, public safety, and temporary mass gatherings. Notably he is speaking at the 2017 SXSW conference later this month.

Unitek Education is a cutting-edge licensed vocational school that prepares students to become skilled EMT professionals to meet the rising demand for experts in this field. Unitek Education provides workshop-style training that emphasizes hands-on application of classroom knowledge to real-world challenges. Unitek Education programs include: EMT Boot Camp, EMT Refresher, Pre-Hospital Trauma Life Support Course, Basic Life Support Course, and Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support, among others.