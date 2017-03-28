Tripsite Announce New Trips for 2017

Happy Guests on Tripsite bike tour "Many new trips are ready for 2017 booking so get online and reserve your tour." - Jehiel Boner with Tripsite

Tripsite announces new trips for 2017: Italy, Greece and the Balkans star in new lineup.

Tripsite is the comprehensive marketplace for cycling holidays in Europe, Asia & beyond, showcasing hundreds of tours for the discerning cyclist - bike tours, and multi-adventure tours! Many new tours for 2017 are being added to their website each week.

Examples of new trips include a totally new and exciting destination – the Balkans. This tour takes travelers to Macedonia, Montenegro and Albania for a multi-sport experience that promises diversity, challenge and the chance to make new memories. How about touring the ancient history of Greece in Meteroa - a multi-sport adventure in Thessaly in the shadow of Mount Olympus. After a day of hiking, biking and exploring, revel in the cuisine and wine of the region.

Tours of note for 2017 also include a bike and barge tour of Poland’s Lakes District. Pedal through a land of native forests and wide heather plains dotted with storks, villages, and farms, an area of simple, natural beauty with more than 2,000 lakes, connected by countless canals and rivers.

Offering a diverse portfolio, there are tours to fit any budget, from luxury to value and tours to suit any interest including history, culture, and gastronomy. Tailored made tours are possible as well!

Tripsite has been family owned and operated since 1999 and are renowned for unsurpassed customer service and extensive knowledge of every tour offered. They provide unforgettable adventures for active travelers. Let them plan your next tour!

# # #

