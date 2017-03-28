Inspirus Named to “Best Companies to Work for in Texas” List

Inspirus was named to the 2017 "Best Companies to Work for in Texas" list, an award that recognizes outstanding companies in the Lone Star State.

Inspirus, a Sodexo Group company, has been recognized as one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Texas” again.

Managed by the Best Companies Group, the distinguished award recognizes exceptional companies in the Lone Star State. As a recipient, Inspirus was celebrated at an awards event and featured in Texas Monthly’s “http://trendmag2.trendoffset.com/publication/?i=390670&pre=1#{"issue_id";:390670,"page":50} [Lone Stars Shining: 100 Best Companies to Work for in Texas __title__ ]” issue.

The selection process consists of two parts – an employer questionnaire and an employee survey – to collect detailed data and information about participating businesses. The Employer Benefits and Policies questionnaire gathers information such as company practices and demographics, while the Employee Engagement and Satisfaction Survey is completed by company employees who respond to in-depth statements and questions. The results are then analyzed and categorized according to core focus areas that include leadership and planning, role satisfaction, work environment, pay and benefits, overall engagement and more.

“Our culture is deeply rooted in serving,” said Lesa Blakey, Senior Vice President of Human Resources. “If you strip away everything about what our company does, at the core you have a group of people who have an ingrained desire to serve others.”

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Inspirus delivers a set of high-value software and service solutions to help their clients elevate the employee experience throughout the entire employee journey.

“Employee engagement is a way of looking at the world and, specifically, the relationship between people and the companies they work for,” said Mia Mends, CEO of Inspirus and Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services, USA. “We believe that when companies focus on the well-being of employees and the experiences they have, from the front line to the corner office, the way to build mutual trust and loyalty becomes obvious — focus on improving quality of life for everyone at every moment in their life.”

About Inspirus

Inspirus believes employees make up the foundation of culture, which is shaped and evolved through everyday experiences that are essential to the development of strong, high-performing organizations. We seek to influence the employee experience through our six Quality of Life dimensions: recognition, health and well-being, personal growth, physical environment, social interaction, and ease and efficiency.

Only Inspirus combines an integrated rewards engine, learning courses, communication tools and analytics into a single platform spanning recognition, well-being, safety, milestone awards and community involvement. Through Sodexo’s broader mission of improving the Quality of Life of all we serve, Inspirus aims to bring joy to work, one experience at a time.

Visit inspirus.com for more information.