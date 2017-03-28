We are very appreciative to be recognized for the second time by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Technosoft Corporation (Technosoft), a Southfield, MI based provider of Information Technology solutions, was recognized by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan at the 12th Annual Supplier Diversity Achievement Awards on February 27, 2017. Technosoft received the prestigious “Team Project Award” for its role in developing Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan’s Member Portal mobile application for its members. This application allows over 3.4 million active users mobile access to insurance plan information, claims, healthcare providers and much more. The application is intuitive, easy to use and delivers the highest level of security required by HIPAA regulations.

“We are very appreciative to be recognized for the second time by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan,” said Radha Krishnan, Founder and Chairman of Technosoft. “They are a nationwide leader in providing members with affordable, innovative products that improve their care and health. We share this commitment and our entire company is focused on helping Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan build upon their stellar reputation.” For more information on the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Member Portal, visit http://www.bcbsm.com or download the mobile app at the Apple iTunes or Android Google Play by searching for "BCBSM.”

Technosoft was previously recognized by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as its 2015 Minority Business Enterprise Supplier of the Year.

Technosoft Corporation is a world-wide leader of Information Technology and Healthcare Business Process Management (BPM) services. The company has deep expertise in the Healthcare industry and provides award-winning application development, application testing, data analytics, mobility transformation IT infrastructure management services, and Healthcare BPM services. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Technosoft has been in business for more than 20 years and employees over 4,400 employees across the world. Technosoft is trusted by 35 Fortune 500 customers located in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia-Pacific Regions. Learn more at: http://www.technosoftcorp.com.

