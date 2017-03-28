Join Smart ERP Solutions at Collaborate 2017

Collaborate17 Our Oracle solutions and services go beyond end users' expectations at an affordable cost and we’re excited to be showcasing our new and updated solutions and services at Collaborate 2017—Doris Wong, CEO, Smart ERP Solutions

Smart ERP Solutions, Inc. (SmartERP), announced that it will be showcasing their solutions and services at the Collaborate17 User Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 3 to April 5, to brief Oracle power users and IT decision makers on how they can utilize SmartERP’s suite of solutions and services to achieve best-in-class performance. SmartERP will be presenting new and updated solutions and services from their suite of Oracle product offerings including Smart Onboarding, used for U.S. State Department new hires, and efficient consulting services such as migrating on-premise PeopleSoft HCM and Financials applications to a cloud infrastructure. SmartERP will also be presenting specialized sessions for attendees during the conference.

As a Platinum level member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork and developer of solutions and services that enhance and support Oracle applications, the company is dedicated to delivering innovative and leading-edge solutions based on Oracle technology, including Oracle E-Business Suite, PeopleSoft and JD Edwards applications as well as Oracle Cloud platform offerings. With proven experience in Oracle, the company aims to help organizations gain insights on ways to enhance business processes through the utilization of SmartERP technology and services combined with Oracle offerings at the upcoming Collaborate 2017 event. Plan now to meet SmartERP’s Oracle expert team – book an appointment.

SmartERP has Oracle practices across multiple industries including Public Sector, Financials, Recruiting, Technology, Manufacturing, Construction and many more. These industries are leveraging SmartERP’s expertise in Oracle E-Business Suite, PeopleSoft, and JD Edwards (Employee Preboarding, Onboarding and Offboarding, Electronic Personnel Actions Forms, Business Intelligence and Analytics, Application Development, Enterprise Mobility, Security, Compliance and Segregation of Duties, E-Verify/I-9, Financials, CRM, Manufacturing, Order Management, Oracle PeopleSoft Human Capital Management, Oracle PeopleSoft (HCM, Financials, SCM, Campus Solutions, Asset Lifecycle Management, Enterprise Performance Management, Enterprise Portal, PeopleSoft Enterprise Tools & Technology), and Oracle Cloud.

"As a unique organization in the Enterprise Business Applications space, providing software solutions and services, SmartERP enables organizations to develop optimized business processes and a superior user experience enabling increased productivity, cost reductions and a maximized return on their investment,” said Doris Wong, CEO, Smart ERP Solutions. “Our Oracle solutions and services go beyond end users' expectations at an affordable cost and we’re excited to be showcasing our new and updated solutions and services at Collaborate 2017.”

SmartERP invites organizations to join them at their Collaborate17 education sessions. SmartERP’s first session, given by Doris Wong, CEO, SmartERP Solutions, will deliver the PeopleSoft keynote session titled “Cloudy Skies Today and Tomorrow,” presented on Tuesday April 4, from 2:45PM - 3:45PM. This session will cover a number of cloud and internet technologies and solutions customers can and should leverage today with their current PeopleSoft environments.

SmartERP’s second session will feature Elroy Taulton, Manager, Enterprise Applications, Health Management Systems, Inc (HMS) titled “Azure Skies for PeopleSoft on the Cloud,” presented on Wednesday, April 5, from 4:15 PM - 5:15 PM. This joint session with SmartERP presenters will cover a case study of the migration of PeopleSoft HCM and Financials applications to a cloud infrastructure, hosted on Microsoft Azure. HMS, a leading healthcare provider, sought to achieve efficiency benefits of having their PeopleSoft applications hosted on the cloud. Presenters will cover considerations for moving to the cloud, selecting a cloud provider, and lessons learned in their journey from which others looking to do similarly can benefit. Elements of this session will be included in a webinar on Thursday, March 30 at 10AM PST. Interested parties can register here.

SmartERP will be giving away a GoPro HD camera—make sure to visit them at booth number 815 to enter. The Quest International User Group will announce the winners on the last day of the Collaborate 2017 Conference.

Attendees can reserve a meeting time with SmartERP during Collaborate17 to discuss their ERP organizational needs and goals. Click here to schedule.

About Smart ERP Solutions

Founded by Oracle/PeopleSoft veterans, Smart ERP Solutions® is a unique organization in the Enterprise Business Applications space providing innovative, cost-effective, and configurable solutions that efficiently extend the capabilities of ERP systems to meet specific business process needs. SmartERP enables clients to seamlessly integrate their people, processes, applications, and data, across an enterprise, enabling the organization to streamline its operations and support business growth.

About Collaborate17

Technology and Applications Forum for the Oracle Community is where Oracle power users and IT decision makers find practical solutions for today and strategies for tomorrow. This conference empowers users of Oracle business applications and database software to gain greater value from their Oracle investments through real-world education and networking. Created by and for users, COLLABORATE provides a personalized experience alongside functional and technical insight from other experienced professionals. Participants can expand their community and gain direct access to Oracle. COLLABORATE is jointly presented by the Independent Oracle Users Group (IOUG), the Oracle Applications Users Group (OAUG) and Quest International Users Group (Quest).

April 2-6, 2017

Mandalay Bay Convention Center

Las Vegas, Nevada USA

