Athlete Network Announces Newly Formed Advisory Board

Athlete Network today announced the formation of their new Advisory Board. Joining the Advisory Board are CEO of Special Olympics International, Mary Davis, Managing Director of IDG Ventures, Philip Sanderson, and Hall of Fame Quarterback, Warren Moon.

“The Advisory Board that we have begun to assemble is truly exemplary in their individual and combined expertise in leveraging technology and guiding world class athletes. We expect them to help us deliver the same to our members,” said Chris Smith, Athlete Network’s Founder & CEO. “I am thrilled to welcome them to Athlete Network’s Advisory Board and I look forward to working closely with them as we grow Athlete Network nationwide and expand internationally.”

Davis has been a life-long leader within the Special Olympics movement, beginning soon after college as a local program volunteer and coach with Special Olympics Ireland. Davis has served in a series of leadership roles, helping create Special Olympics’ first-ever Regional games, the 1985 Special Olympics European Games, working to build a powerful national program as CEO of Special Olympics Ireland, and helping globalize the movement as CEO of the first Special Olympics World Summer Games held outside the U.S.

Sanderson focuses on media technology and information technology investments. He has worked for WaldenVC, Goldman, Sachs & Co., and Robertson Stephens. He is the Co-Chairman of the VCNetwork and YVCA, two non-profit organizations consisting of more than 1,000 venture capitalists. He also serves on the Board of the Western Association of Venture Capitalists (WAVC). Sanderson received his MBA with Honors from Harvard Business School and holds an A.B. from Hamilton College, graduating Phi Beta Kappa and Summa Cum Laude.

Moon was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006 after a long career in the NFL. He currently serves as Color Analyst for the Seattle Seahawks and has worked with TNT, DirecTV, CBS Westwood One Radio, FOX Sports, and as a specialist with the NFL for pre-season games. With ten years of experience as a partner at Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment, Moon began Sports 1 Marketing in 2010 with David Meltzer, CEO at Leigh Steinberg. As the President and Co-Founder, Moon leads Sports 1 Marketing to maximize the value of its clients by cultivating unique and lucrative business opportunities for corporate brands, elite athletes and strategic partners. He also founded his own non-profit organization, The Crescent Moon Foundation, in 1989. The foundation provides support for educational pursuits that will benefit children most in need who have displayed a commitment to their community, as well as other charitable causes.

The Advisory Board plans to hold their first official meeting this spring. To learn more about the Advisory Board members, visit their profiles on Athlete Network:

About Athlete Network:

Athlete Network was founded with a simple mission - create an online community where athletes can fuel their driven lifestyles. Athlete Network works to keep athletes competing in every aspect of their lives by uniting them in one network. They provide athletes with exclusive athlete-to-athlete content, online tools to connect with fellow athletes in addition to the most efficient access to employers that embrace their competitive mindset and push it to higher levels. Visit https://www.athletenetwork.com for more information and to sign up for a free profile to start connecting with elite athletes.