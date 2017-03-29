ANNE FONTAINE Launches New Spring-Summer 2017 Collection

Anne Fontaine is a Maison of ready-to-wear and luxury women’s accessories essentially known for its white blouses. Over the years, Anne Fontaine has imposed the white shirt as an essential part of the feminine wardrobe and has imagined an entire collection around this iconic piece. For Spring-Summer 2017 la Maison ANNE FONTAINE has created a collection based strongly on three themes: Sporty-Chic, Romance and Retro-Dandy.

The Spring-Summer season exemplifies sophistication with menswear inspired silhouettes channeling the era of old Hollywood, while pops of retro-inspired floral print in this seasons' bright colors bring strength to silhouettes with pure lines. With this collection Anne focused on the woman who emphasizes a life of passion expressed through personal style, leisurely pastimes, and charm.

The first theme, SPORTY-CHIC: mixes the effects of updated materials and styles all while exuding both comfort and sophistication. Pleated skirts, feminine bomber jackets and oversized culottes are highlighted with pops of red alongside the signature ANNE FONTAINE colors of black and white.

The second theme, ROMANCE, is composed of soft lines, draping, and pleating. Anne features femininity through a play of transparency and intricate materials such as lace and macramé, all of which are presented meticulously on her essential white shirts.

Menswear continues to be an internal source of inspiration for Anne, and for the last theme, RETRO-DANDY, she mixes graphics, pleats and soft fabrics, to create a feminine twist to the man's suit. The return to fashion grace is featured with shoulder jackets and Basque pleats all in a striped linen.

Styles are created of supple and comfortable fabrics, combined with the signature ANNE FONTAINE styles: poplin white shirts enhanced with embroideries, shirts in pima cotton jersey, pull-o-shirts - all suitable for transitioning one’s wardrobe from winter to spring.

The Anne Fontaine woman embraces the fashion codes of the moment without being trendy. Whether the style is masculine/feminine or feminine/sophisti¬cated, it is affirmed down to the last detail. The playful and versatile character of Anne Fontaine’s models allows one to create their own individual style.

The Anne Fontaine look is timeless and her creations accompany the customer for a long time.

Anne Fontaine is a designer that is not only passionate about nature but also very committed to its causes. As a result, she created the Anne Fontaine Foundation in 2011. For more information on the Anne Fontaine Foundation, please visit http://www.annefontainefoundation.org/

Items are available exclusively online at annefontaine.com. Delivery is available to the following countries: US, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Argentina, India, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand.

Please find additional information and imagery at https://www.annefontaine.com/

ABOUT ANNE FONTAINE

The Maison Anne Fontaine was created in 1994 from the meeting of Anne and her husband, Ari. It is a true story of love and family. The Maison is deeply linked to the passion of its creations through the quality, details, and the defense of French craftsmanship and artisanship.

The Maison Anne Fontaine is known for its expert craftsmanship and the quality of its creations. The Anne Fontaine style is rich in embroidery, lace, ruffles, jabots, and plays of transparency. All of its models are developed in her workshop in Honfleur, using the technique of molding that is commonly used in haute couture. After the opening of the first point-of-sale in 1994 in the district of Saint-Ger¬main-des-Prés in Paris, the House quickly developed.

The Maison now owns more than 50 boutiques around the world including 60 multi-brand outlets and a global website, annefontaine.com.