The 1st Annual 10XGrowthCon Massive Success with Entrepreneurs

“A lot of people make a lot of claims, but Grant Cardone practices what he preaches.” — Brad Lea

10XGrowthCon, an entrepreneurial business conference held by New York Times best-selling author Grant Cardone, concluded March 19th after 3 full days with over 2,200 entrepreneurs in South Florida plus over 1,000 watching live from around the world. The sold-out event was standing room only and featured 24 top notch expert speakers during 40 sessions held throughout the weekend. Attendees experienced content-rich keynotes, an elegant yacht celebration, exclusive dinners, and countless networking opportunities.

“Leading up to 10XGrowthCon we knew it was the most anticipated event in our company’s history,” said Sheri Hamilton, COO of Cardone Training Technologies. “We are extremely proud of the rave reviews we are getting both from attendees as well as the speakers, themselves, and we are already selling tickets to the 10XGrowthCon, which will take place in March 2018 in Miami.”

Topics of the conference included wealth creation, motivation, sales training, marketing, branding, growing a business and having success in life. VIP Attendees had unprecedented access to speakers, which included Shark Tank’s Daymond John and Kevin Harrington, business strategist Jay Abraham, motivational speaker Les Brown, best-selling author Lewis Howes, and Kobe Bryant’s trainer Tim Grover among others.

One of the highlights of the conference included an impromptu fundraiser to cover medical expenses for 9-year-old surprise guest and speaker Maddison Bazzo, who has Multi Minicore Congenital Myopathy. Grant Cardone matched every donation and her page exploded from $3,000 to $134,000 in a matter of moments as she and Grant were on stage.

“10XGrowthCon is the best entrepreneurial conference I’ve ever been to.” — Jamie Shanks, Social Selling Expert, Author, and CEO of Sales for Life

“10XGrowthCon is the first time I’ve got to work with Grant Cardone on anything and it’s been super fun and top-class the whole way, and I look forward to working more with him.” — Russell Brunson, Founder of ClickFunnels

“I’ve performed all over the world, and 10XGrowthCon was one of the best audiences I’ve ever performed for. If you didn’t make it this year, you have to make it next year” — James Barbour, Award Winning Broadway Star and International Concert Artist

“Working with Grant Cardone is amazing.” — Original Shark on SharkTank, Inventor of the Infomercial, As Seen On TV Pioneer, Co- Founder of the Electronic Retailers Association (ERA) and Co- Founder of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO).

About 10X Growth Con

About 10X Growth Con

Forbes #1 marketer to watch in 2017 Grant Cardone wanted to put together the most massive Entrepreneurial conference of all-time. The purpose is to help people learn strategies and tactics from successful people in business to ensure future success. The 1st GrowthCon quickly sold out, and GrowthCon 2018 is expected to do the same, despite the intention of the Cardone team to double the venue size.