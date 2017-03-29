Built and owned by a former Philadelphia school teacher, American Reading Company’s breakthrough approaches and technologies have caught the attention of 1,000 districts and 6,000 schools in all 50 states.

“As a classroom teacher, I focused on teaching my students how to read,” said Jane Hileman, founder and CEO of American Reading Company. “As a parent, I knew I had to teach my children to be readers. It seems obvious now; why didn’t I do that for my students?”

Today, ARC’s suite of literacy solutions in both English and Spanish accelerates student reading growth and the instructional expertise of teachers simultaneously.

“At American Reading Company, we use an educational model to improve our business and we help schools improve with a business model,” said Hileman.

Based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, with a staff of 200 full-time employees, ARC has created 85 new jobs this year alone. Committed to building a just and sustainable world through business, ARC values healthy communities and the strength of the human spirit as well as high returns. ARC employee benefits include minimum wage of $15 an hour; distribution of 10% of company profits; and an on-site, sliding scale Spanish immersion nursery.

As new studies continue to suggest that carbon emissions threaten a healthy future for our planet, ARC has joined other socially responsible companies in carbon footprint reduction and decreased dependence on nonrenewable resources. Since June, ARC has been 100% solar powered thanks to a solar panel system installed on the roof of company headquarters. The shift to green energy embodies ARC’s commitment to protecting the environment and the future of students across the country.