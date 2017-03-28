Market PLM Leader Centric Software Chosen by Cabbeen

Cabbeen Chooses market PLM leader Centric Software Centric Software is an outstanding PLM vendor, offering rich product features, an excellent Agile Deployment SM implementation concept, high customer satisfaction and seamless delivery to users.

Centric Software announces that Cabbeen, a leading designer menswear brand in China, has selected Centric Software to provide its product lifecycle management (PLM) solution. Centric Software is the leading PLM solution for fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor and consumer goods companies.

Founded in Guangzhou in 1997 by its chairman and chief designer, Ziming Yang affectionaly also known as ‘Mr. Cabbeen’, Cabbeen houses four menswear brands: Cabbeen Lifestyle, Cabbeen Urban, Cabbeen Chic and 2AM. Cabbeen’s clothing retails in over 1,000 points of sale across China and the company has won multiple Chinese fashion awards.

In the face of a competitive and quickly evolving fashion market in China, Cabbeen decided to restructure their internal supply chain system with the goal of becoming more agile and reacting faster to changing retail conditions. In reviewing their IT infrastructure, they realized that they needed to invest in a PLM system.

“Cabbeen needs a strong platform to support business growth and achieve rapid innovation,” says Chen Jun, CIO of Cabbeen. “We looked for a solution that would reduce rework for internal departments and external suppliers, eliminate the need to communicate the same information multiple times and also support the structural reform of our organization.”

“We reviewed a number of large PLM solution providers, but eventually chose Centric PLM because the platform is very adaptable and flexible,” explains Chen. “This is important in the apparel and fashion industry, which changes at great speed. Centric Software’s market leading position gives us confidence in their product and the Centric team is professional and experienced in our industry. Users can fully participate in the implementation process and it truly is a ‘what you see is what you get’ solution.”

“With Centric PLM, we look forward to a rapid reduction in the amount of time the R&D team spends on data collection,” says Chen. “Centric PLM will allow them to quickly accumulate knowledge and improve efficiency. We expect to define and standardize all aspects of the research and development process, improving visualization and transparency. Its flexible architecture enables a quick response to changes in the business.”

As Chen concludes, “Centric Software is an outstanding PLM vendor, offering rich product features, an excellent Agile Deployment SM implementation concept, high customer satisfaction and seamless delivery to users. We look forward to a long-term partnership with Centric Software, sharing business experience and developing innovative solutions to match the demands of the Chinese fashion industry.”

“We are delighted to welcome our twenty-second customer in China, Cabbeen,” says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. “Cabbeen is renowned as a leading Chinese menswear brand and we are proud of the fact that they have chosen Centric as a partner to help them pace with the highly competitive and rapidly changing Chinese fashion market. We look forward to a long period of productive collaboration.”

