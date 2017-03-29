Broadway sweetheart, and future fairy tale princess, Rachel Resheff

With the recent box office success of Beauty and the Beast, and the trend of girl power fairy tale films breaking box office records, Prinroc Ltd's, Twelve Dancing Princesses is a romantic musical romp with a feminist edge.

"When I met Rachel, at the suggestion of executive producer, Michalina Scorzelli, it was clear I had found my Princess Cordelia," said writer, director, Nicole Coady, a veteran creator of family entertainment. "She has this wonderful earthy quality and a realness that I think girls and women will really connect with and her background on Broadway makes her a perfect choice for a lavish musical of this sort. I know she has the chops for any song or dance number I throw at her!".

Rachel recently performed a full production run as Jessica Drexel in Larry David's new Broadway play, Fish In The Dark, her fifth Broadway show. Rachel debuted on Broadway at age 8, originating the role of Young Fiona (to Sutton Foster’s Fiona) in Shrek: The Musical. She went on to play ballet girl, Julie Hope, in Billy Elliot, Jane Banks in Marry Poppins, and Jenny in The People In The Picture, for which she both originated the lead and was hailed by the Associated Press as “formidably talented”.

Recently she has appeared in Orange Is the New Black, Annabelle Hooper and the Ghosts of Nantucket and Netflix’s new dramatic series, Seven Seconds.

“The Twelve Dancing Princesses, will feature 12 young women in major roles,” said Coady. “We are looking for diversity among our leads, representing young women of all ethnicities, shapes, and sizes,” Coady continues, “This film will be a celebration of strong, supportive women on and off screen.” In addition to featuring women in lead roles, producer, Ann Marie Lizzi, and executive producer, Michalina Scorzelli, add to the girl power behind the camera.

"With musicals having a bit of a moment," said producer, Ann Marie Lizzi, "I think we're in a good place to be a major contender in the family film market and America will fall in love with Rachel as much as Broadway audiences already have!".

