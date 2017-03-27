Shango Premium Cannabis Fuels Danny George FORMULA DRIFT Return

Brandon Rexroad, Founder and Executive Vice President of Operations for the Portland-based Shango Premium Cannabis™ enterprise, today announced that Shango has made history in becoming the first-ever cannabis brand to sponsor a FORMULA DRIFT racing series athlete. Shango is now the core sponsor of Danny George, the FORMULA DRIFT driver, Las Vegas local, and huge fan favorite in the sport of auto racing.

“As Shango continues to grow right along with the ‘green market’ here in the United States, we are aggressively investing our brand in areas where cannabis has never gone before, starting with the professional sports landscape,” said Rexroad. “With Nevada being one of the biggest markets to open to recreational cannabis yet, and with Danny George being a Las Vegas local, we feel this is the perfect partnership to kick off the uncharted territory in cannabis and sports relationships. We look forward to seeing Shango patients and patrons at Shango Las Vegas on April 20, “420,” when George brings his Shango-branded car on property for everyone to experience in person.”

“I’m thrilled to have Shango Premium Cannabis as my major sponsor, and to be making my long-awaited return to FORMULA DRIFT, said George. “2017 is a mile marker in my professional career, as not only am I making history with the first cannabis sponsorship in FORMULA DRIFT, I am also trading up the Miata for a BMW M3 this season.”

Team George released the debut video revealing the historic announcement and Shango branded BMW M3 today; click HERE TO VIEW TRAILER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yAMg1Blbm2A

FORMULA DRIFT professional racing series popularizes drifting, a driving technique where the driver intentionally oversteers, causing loss of traction in the rear wheels or all tires, while maintaining control of the car through the entirety of a corner. As a one of the fastest growing motor sports disciplines, drifting competitions launched in Asia in the 1970s. Today, FORMUAL DRIFT competitions are held worldwide and are judged according to the speed, angle, showmanship and line taken through a corner or set of corners.

Shango launched in Portland, Oregon in October 2014 with two medical dispensaries. The company now has five retail stores, four cultivation facilities and two production facilities in Oregon, as well as a cultivation and production facility in Washington. Shango also has a 73,000 square foot cultivation, production and flagship retail operation in Las Vegas, Nevada, where cannabis is now recreationally legal.

Patients and industry critics have praised the quality of Shango’s premium cannabis products and accessories, as well as its stylish and state-of-the-art design. Shango also received high acclaim from regulators and local officials, especially as it journeyed from a medicinal to fully recreational operation from 2015 to 2016.

All of Shango’s products are carefully cultivated, processed and pre-packaged to ensure utmost quality. The Shango Private Reserve collection, available only inside Shango stores, delivers incomparable cannabis and represents the ultimate state of the grower’s art.

Danny George will make his first public appearance, along with his Shango-branded BMW M3 at the Shango Las Vegas 73,00 square foot retail store Thursday, April 20 (420), which also marks George’s birthday.

For more information, please visit http://www.goshango.com. Follow us on Instagram at Instagram.com/GoShangoCannabis and Twitter @ShangoCannabis and Like us on Facebook Facebook.com/GoShango and MassRoots at Massroots.com/Shango.

About Shango Premium Cannabis:

Based in Portland, Oregon, Shango is a premium cannabis brand offering a full range of award-winning cannabis products including flowers, concentrates and cannabis-infused specialties. Prepared for prominence as an industry leader in premium cannabis, Shango upholds the highest possible levels of product quality and consistency, and business practices and cannabis industry standards. Shango is a committed advocate for education on the safe and responsible use of cannabis products.