Lady in the Window, a novel by Maryann Ridini Spencer “Maryann Ridini Spencer lends her talented pen to a sweeping tale that is sure to involve the heart,” Debbie Macomber, #1 New York Times best-selling author

SelectBooks, Inc. announces the hardcover release of Lady in the Window (May 9, 2017; $24.95; ISBN: 978-1-59079-407-4) by Maryann Ridini Spencer. In "Lady in the Window," a new novel that captures hope, healing, and the mother-daughter bond, Kate Grace, who seemingly has it all, faces the trials and tribulations we all face at one time or another in our lives — the death of a loved one, the breakup of a romantic relationship, and the desire to find one’s authentic place in the world. Watch The Video Book Trailer. and the Author Q&A.

“Maryann Ridini Spencer lends her talented pen to a sweeping tale that is sure to involve the heart,” said Debbie Macomber, #1 New York Times best-selling author.

"'Lady in the Window' is an inspiring and inspirational story; a perfect remedy for the stresses we all experience, and as soothing as an ocean sunset. Maryann Ridini Spencer writes beautifully with great insight into the human heart. This is a story that will stay with you for a long time,” said Nelson DeMille, #1 New York Times best-selling author.

In "Lady in the Window," after a series of concurrent events turn Kate’s life upside down, her friend, top TV talk show host and philanthropist, Olivia Larkin, comes to Kate’s rescue; offering Kate respite as her guest in a seaside garden cottage rental in the ancient, magical paradise that is Hanalei, Kauai. As Kate welcomes the “aloha spirit” and the beauty of Hawaii into her healing process, the angelic and otherworldly occurrences that being to transpire during her respite are too poignant for Kate to ignore. Lady in the Window leads Kate towards her path of destiny: discovering true love, purpose, and the infinite bond between mother and daughter.

“I knew that I wanted to write about family and healing,” said Spencer. “It was during a visit to Kauai in 2014 that I decided to place my novel in Kauai because of the affinity I had for Hawaii and its people. Then after my dear mother passed...the story of Lady in the Window just unfolded for me.”

Spencer is an award-winning screenwriter and producer, noted for writing the teleplay for the Hallmark film "The Lost Valentine" starring Betty White and Jennifer Love Hewitt. Drawing from her personal experiences and her home in Hawaii, Spencer weaves a universal work for women who have undergone similar events in their own lives. Kate’s path experiencing loss, heartbreak, and betrayal, to the enchantment of self-discovery and the fulfillment of a loving relationship, offers inspiration, hope, and healing.

Maryann Ridini Spencer is an award-winning screenwriter/producer, author, food and lifestyle journalist, and TV host (“Simply Delicious Living,” KVCR PBS-TV and VenturaCountyStar.com). She has executive produced/produced movies and series for such networks as Showtime, SyFy, The Movie Channel, USA Networks, Time Warner Cable, and the foreign theatrical market. Maryann is celebrated for co-producing/writing the teleplay for the Hallmark Hall of Fame CBS-TV World Premiere of “The Lost Valentine” (based on the novel by James Michael Pratt), starring Betty White and Jennifer Love Hewitt. Upon its debut in 2011, the award-winning film won CBS-TV the night in ratings with over 15 million peopled tuning and became Hallmark Hall of Fame’s highest rated film in four years. Now considered a Hallmark Classic, the film airs annually on the Hallmark Channel and is part of Hallmark’s Gold Crown DVD Collector’s Edition. Visit Maryann at maryannridinispencer.com and simplydeliciousliving.com.

