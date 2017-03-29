MV Health Appoints New Senior Management Consultant

Mark will play a key role in providing and implementing high quality service and solutions for our clients.

MV Health (http://www.mv-health.com/) announced today that Mark Marley, FACHE has joined the firm to further service their growing portfolio of regional and national accounts. Mark Marley comes with 23 years of experience within the Industry, having spent twelve of those years as CEO of Natchitoches Regional Medical Center – part of the CHRISTUS HEALTH SYSTEM - where Mark was part of hospital operations, nursing home and medical staff joint venture partnerships. Joining in advance of the launch of MV Health’s New Service Lines, Mark can continue his success.

Mark joins MV Health as a Senior Management Consultant to continue MV Health’s success providing reliable, affordable, and sustainable health care services to many of the top health care providers in the United States. Mark comments “I am excited to start a new challenge within MV Health and look forward to working with the team to further develop their already extensive suite of services. I am fortunate to be joining such a respected firm that prides itself on exceptional service.”

Heath Veuleman, CEO said, “Mark’s wealth of experience and industry knowledge has already made him a key addition to the MV Health family. We view his appointment as a sign of our commitment to being the leading company in the healthcare industry. Our new innovative service offerings and the increasing demand from our customers led us to look for an addition to our team who will fit in with our culture of innovation and exceptional service, and it is very fortunate that we were able to find someone of Mark’s caliber to fulfill this role. I’m confident that Mark will play a key role in providing and implementing high quality service and solutions for our clients.”

About MV Health

MV Health is a full service healthcare consultancy (http://www.mv-health.com/about.html) which offers clients a range of innovative products and services to suit their needs. MV Health’s knowledge and experience in the Healthcare Industry is unparalleled.