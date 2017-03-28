William Clarke, PhD, MBA, DABCC Associate Professor of Pathology, Clinical Toxicology, Director, Point-of-Care Testing, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Mass spectrometry is becoming more widely for clinical testing and evaluation of patients in various settings. The utilization of this technology is driven by its potential to perform challenging analyses in complex matrices and sample types. While mass spectrometry is a powerful tool, there are also some challenges that must be addressed for it to be routinely used for medical testing.

In this webinar, participants will garner a better understanding of how mass spectrometry is currently used in clinical laboratories. Attendees will be able to examine the increasing use of mass spectrometry for clinical testing, discuss challenges for implementation of the technology, and present some cases where it may have significant impact in medical care.

This event is made possible by an open educational grant from Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Clarke received bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Nebraska, Kearney, before earning his doctorate in analytical chemistry from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, and an M.B.A. from the Carey School of Business at Johns Hopkins University. In his current role, he is an associate professor of pathology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. His research focuses on the development of analytical methods for drug analysis, clinical mass spectrometry, and devices for point-of-care testing.

LabRoots will host the webinar April 27, 2017, beginning at 10:00 a.m. PDT, 1:00 p.m. EDT. To read more on this event, discover the continuing education credits offered, or to register for free, click here.

