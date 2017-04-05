SpectraSensors will present a paper on [Trace Moisture Measurement at the 62nd Annual ISA Analysis Division Symposium in Pasadena, California on April 23-27, 2017. This long-running symposium offers a forum for the discussion of innovative processes, along with analytical techniques, developments and applications.

Scott Sutherland, Product Line Marketing Manager at SpectraSensors, will present a paper “Process Raman Gas Analysis in Ammonia Production and Refining” on Tuesday, April 25 at 8:15am during the general session in Ballroom B-C.

Attendees can visit SpectraSensors’ booth #404 to learn more about their gas TDLAS moisture analyzers for measuring trace gas components.

SpectraSensors, an Endress+Hauser company, is a leading global provider of laser-based process instrumentation. We design and manufacture TDLAS and Raman analyzers for on-line monitoring of H2O, H2S, CO, CO2, C2H2, NH3, H2, N2, and other components in the process gas streams. We also offer Quenched Fluorescence analyzers for on-line, real-time measurements of O2. All analyzers are built to ensure the highest levels of efficiency with reliable measurements and low cost of operation. Our analyzers are used in the natural gas, synthetic natural gas, LNG, gas processing, petrochemical, refinery, and atmospheric testing industries.

