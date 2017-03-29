Fiona Hyland, Director of Bioinformatics R&D, Thermo Fisher Scientific; Carl Morrison MD, DVM Professor of Pathology at Roswell Park Cancer Institute; President of OmniSeq Precision Medicine Technolog

Immunotherapy has emerged as one of the most promising options for the future treatment of a growing number of cancers and is touted to be the next revolution in our fight against this complex disease. One of the most effective modalities of treatment, thus far, has been in the form of immune checkpoint inhibitors such as PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors.

While a few single analyte immunohistochemistry tests targeting specific immune response biomarkers are available today, the complexity of the immune response and tumor biology suggests that multi-panel markers may be a potential alternative for understanding predictors of response to immune-targeted therapy in the future.

Next-generation sequencing offers clinical researchers a cost-efficient and rapid way of analyzing multiple targets simultaneously from as little as 10ng of total RNA isolated from formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded samples. In this webinar, speakers will demonstrate how Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Oncomine Immune Response Research Assay enables the interrogation of gene targets that are critical for research into immune response.

The speakers selected for this webinar are Fiona Hyland, Director of Bioinformatics R&D at Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Dr. Carl Morrison, Professor of Pathology at Roswell Park Cancer Institute and President of OmniSeq Precision Medicine Technology.

Fiona received her bachelor’s degree in genetics from Trinity College, Dublin, before earning a master’s in quantitative genetics from Cornell University. Fiona went on to work in information technology for several years before returning to biotech, joining Applied Biosystems, now Thermo Fisher Scientific. As Director of informatics R&D at Thermo Fisher Scientific, Fiona and her teams have launched tools to help interpret sequencing data in clinical research contexts.

Dr. Morrison received his doctorate in veterinary medicine from the Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine, followed by his Doctorate in Medicine from the University of Kentucky.

He currently serves as the President, Chief Scientific Officer and Founder of OmniSeq Precision Medicine Technology; he also remains a Professor and program member in Cancer Genetics at Roswell Park Cancer Institute.

LabRoots will host the event April 25, 2017, commencing at 10:00 a.m. PDT, 1:00 p.m. EDT. To read more about this event, learnt about the continuing education credits offered, or to register for free, click here.

