Leeyo Software’s Jeff Jackson to Speak at COLLABORATE 2017

Leeyo Software, the market-leading provider of revenue automation solutions, announced today that Vice President of Sales Jeff Jackson will speak on a panel about revenue recognition at the OAUG COLLABORATE 2017 Conference on Tuesday, April 4, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Las Vegas.

Jackson will contribute to a panel discussing the new ASC 606 “Revenue from Contracts with Customers” converged revenue guidance. Topics covered will include lessons learned so far and the challenges companies are facing in meeting the standard. Other panel members include speakers from Project Partners LLC, Oracle, Grant Thornton LLP and PwC.

About Jeff Jackson, Vice President of Sales, Leeyo Software

Jeff joined Leeyo in February 2011 and serves as its Vice President of Sales. In that capacity, he is responsible for expanding Leeyo's sales globally and ensuring Leeyo's customer satisfaction. He brings more than 20 years of high-tech sector sales experience to Leeyo including sales management, direct and indirect sales, account management and consulting. Prior to joining Leeyo, Jeff held sales positions at Oracle, BEA, and Sybase. Jeff holds a B.S. in Computer Information Systems from Weber State University.

About COLLABORATE 2017

COLLABORATE 2017: Technology and Applications Forum for the Oracle Community is where Oracle power users and IT decision makers find practical solutions for today and strategies for tomorrow. The conference empowers users of Oracle business applications and database software to gain greater value from their Oracle investments through real-world education and networking. Created by and for users, COLLABORATE provides a personalized experience alongside functional and technical insight from other experienced professionals. Participants can expand their community and gain direct access to Oracle. COLLABORATE is jointly presented by the Independent Oracle Users Group (IOUG), the Oracle Applications Users Group (OAUG) and Quest International Users Group (Quest).

About Leeyo Software

Leeyo’s next-generation revenue recognition software rescues companies and revenue teams of all sizes from the chaos of today’s manual data entry or customized processes. Leeyo’s RevPro – the most complete revenue recognition software suite on the market – automates and manages every process facing a revenue team – seamlessly integrating with the quote-to-cash processes of any ERP system to deliver unparalleled visibility, functionality and configurability to the revenue recognition and reporting process.

Learn more about Leeyo and RevPro at Leeyo.com.