MV Health Appoints New Healthcare Strategy Consultant

MV Health (http://www.mv-health.com/) announced today that John Matessino has joined the firm to help with the significant increase in demand for MV Health’s services. John Matessino comes with over 40 years of experience within the Healthcare Industry, having spent the last nine years of his career as the CEO of the Louisiana Hospital Association during which time LHA grew into a visible and strong advocacy force for hospitals.

John joins MV Health as Healthcare Strategy Consultant to help MV Health keep up with the increasing demand for their services. John comments, “Making the decision to join the team at MV Heath was an easy one. Their reputation for excellence and remarkable service is known throughout our industry.”

Heath Veuleman, CEO said, “A quick glance at John’s resume makes it easy to see why we are excited to have him join our MV Health team. There are few people within the Healthcare Industry having the knowledge and experience John brings. John will play a key role at MV Health as we continue to expand our reach and meet the increasing demand for our services.”

About MV Health

MV Health is a full service healthcare consultancy (http://www.mv-health.com/about.html) which offers clients a range of innovative products and services to suit their needs. MV Health’s knowledge and experience in the Healthcare Industry is unparalleled.