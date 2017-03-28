Distinguished Psychologist in San Diego Joins Doctors on Liens

Dr. Neda Khodaparast PsyD QME Dr. Neda Khodaparast, PsyD, QME has joined the leading network of doctors on a lien basis, bringing psychological care to personal injury victims throughout San Diego County.

Physical injuries incurred during a personal injury accident are well known, however the psychological aspects that often go undiagnosed and undocumented can be even more severe. That’s why Doctors on Liens has announced the newest addition to their network of top medical specialists. Psychologist Dr. Neda Khodaparast, is now available to patients throughout the San Diego region including Claremont, Mission Valley, La Jolla, Pacific Beach, and Mira Mesa.

Dr. Khodaparast has a highly-esteemed background and flawless reputation in the legal community. Dr. Khodaparast received her doctorate at the prestigious Massachusetts School of Professional Psychology in Boston and did her undergraduate work at Azad Tehran University. Through an impressive array of internships, post-doctoral fellowships and positions as a Clinical Psychologist, she has learned advanced techniques for both short term crisis care and long term therapy to comprehensively provide the treatment accident victims so desperately need.

In addition, the wide-ranging scope of Dr. Khodaparast’s background allows her to provide comprehensive care to patients of all ages and injuries. Outside of personal injury patients, Dr. Khodaparast provides pre-surgical psychological evaluations and clearance and psychotherapy assisted pain management.

Says Doctors on Liens, Inc. President, Samantha Parker, “When insurance adjusters, juries, judges and the public think about a personal injury case, they typically think of the physical injuries involved. But it’s so important to recognize, document, and treat the psychological damages as well. Victims may lose loved ones in an accident, witness violent and traumatic injuries, have chronic anxiety and depression, have fears of driving, or are dealing with the loss of their physical abilities. That’s why I’m so excited to be working with Dr. Khodaparast and to know that victims in San Diego can now get the help they need on a lien basis.”

Doctors on Liens is an innovator in the medical lien specialty referral industry and has forged close relationships with both legal firms and medical practices over the past 20 plus years. Doctors on Liens represents medical specialties including board certified orthopedic surgeons, neurologists, general practitioners, psychologists, and chiropractors. Each medical office is independently owned and operated and all appointments can be conveniently scheduled directly with the facility.

Doctors on Liens lists medical professionals who offer medical services on a lien basis in Southern California, Central California, and Nevada.