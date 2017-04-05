New Compendium Documents Common Moisture Methods

No, these are not butterfly wings. Nor are they shards of broken glass or thin slices of mineral. Sugar is a composition of carbon, hydrogen and oxygen derived from sources such as sugar cane or beet. For busy manufacturers, halogen moisture analysis (HMA) offers a way to perform these important tests quickly—often in just 5 to 15 minutes.

Moisture analysis plays a critical role in many food production processes from goods-in to final quality control. For busy manufacturers, halogen moisture analysis (HMA) offers a way to perform these important tests quickly—often in just 5 to 15 minutes. In contrast, oven-based Loss-on-Drying (LoD) can take two hours or longer.

Establishing a reliable protocol that provides results comparable to the standard method is a prerequisite. METTLER TOLEDO has performed this initial research for 20 sample types common in food and bakery production spheres and cross-validated them against reference methods to start users down the path to success with this robust method.

The method collection, titled “Food Industry Moisture Methods”, provides test parameters for both standard reference and halogen moisture analysis. Available throughout the month of April, the downloadable PDF details methods for ingredients such as baking powder, butter, pasta, yogurt, tea, and juice.

METTLER TOLEDO is hopeful the method collection will be helpful to food industry personnel worldwide who seek to take advantage of halogen heating’s speed and accuracy to streamline moisture-analysis workflows.

For more, download the “Food Industry Moisture Methods” in April and keep watching for future installments of METTLER TOLEDO’s 2017 e-Calendar.

