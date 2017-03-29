Ivan Yuan, PhD Edinburgh Genome Foundry Technologist; Hille Tekotte, PhD Edinburgh Genome Foundry Manager; Valentin Zulkower, PhD Edinburgh Genome Foundry Software Manager

The assembly of synthetic DNA has become a standard process in many scientific laboratories. The assembly protocols involve many repetitive steps and often scientists require many different versions of DNA. Therefore, this process is well suited for automation, which enables the high-throughput needed, and results in a lower error rate and cost saving for reagents and consumables.

Colony Picking is a key part of the synthetic biology workflow, where bacteria are used to propagate cloned DNA, or to screen DNA constructs against selective conditions. With high throughput, needs, the task becomes too labor-intensive and error-prone to be performed by hand.

The Edinburgh Genome Foundry (EGF) is a newly established facility of the University of Edinburgh and assembles built-to-order DNA constructs using a fully integrated robotic platform. In this webinar, EGF team members will present their robotic platform and how it performs automated DNA assembly using the Golden Gate DNA assembly method.

Attendees will gain a better understanding of how the Molecular Devices QPix system integrates into an automated production line and is used for routine high-throughput colony picking and plating. The team will delve into the customization of the instrument itself, as well as the collaborative efforts with Molecular Devices to integrate the QPix into their extensive lab automation setup.

The team at Molecular Devices has selected three industry experts from EGF to speak during this webinar; Dr. Ivan Yuan, Technologist at EGF, Dr. Hille Tekotte, Manager at EGF, and Dr. Valentin Zulkower, Software Manager at EGF.

Yuan received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Cambridge before earning a master’s in molecular cell biology from the University of Nottingham and a doctorate in cell and molecular biology from the University of Edinburgh. He has been heavily involved in the set-up of all instrumentation in the EGF, with expertise in script writing.

Tekotte earned her doctorate from the University of Edinburgh, with a focus on cell biology. She has led the design, installation and establishment of the robotic platform at EGF. She currently leads a team of seven specialized staff to develop fully automated DNA assembly for research and commercial purposes.

Zulkower has been developing software for Computer Assisted Design and Manufacturing at the EGF since 2015, after earning a doctorate in systems biology from the Université Joseph Fourier, and engineering degrees in applied mathematics from Ecole Centrale Paris and TU Vienna.

LabRoots will host the webinar on April 6, 2017, beginning at 3:00 p.m. GMT, 7:00 a.m. PDT, 10:00 a.m. EDT. To read more on this event, learn about the continuing education credits offered, or to register for free, click here.

