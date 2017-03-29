LotVantage is excited to announce two new additions to the company, Branden Elwell and Patrick Pearson. Elwell and Pearson will be charged with growing LotVantage’s OEM Brand Manager utilization, targeted at Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). LotVantage’s Brand Manager is a robust and unique tool that helps OEMs market their promotions & advertisements to consumers, through their dealers’ social media channels.

“LotVantage is experiencing exciting growth with our OEM Brand Manager. Now that we have brought in Elwell and Pearson, we’ll be able to exponentially grow that side of our business.” Matthew Brown – President/CEO.

Elwell is a dynamic, high-performing sales and business development executive with a proven ability to build and lead top-tier sales organizations. His diverse background, in the private and public sector, spans over 25 years and multiple industries to include: retail, healthcare, staffing and SaaS software. The majority of his business career has been focused on building software companies. Prior to LotVantage, Elwell was the SVP of Sales at VisualCue.

Pearson has spent the majority of his 30-year career working in business development for advertising and public relations agencies. He started his career with Burson-Marsteller, the world’s largest public relations firm and served as director of marketing at Hersheypark, a world-class theme park in Hershey, PA. Most recently, Pearson was a client of LotVantage, utilizing its’ software while leading the marketing department of Chrome Capital, a motorcycle leasing company.

“Both Elwell and Pearson bring many years of experience to LotVantage and they have already hit the ground running. Our OEM Brand Manager has the potential, to not only help LotVantage grow as a company, but it is disrupting how OEMs think about their marketing strategy. Brand Manager makes it easy for OEMs to disseminate brand messaging at the dealer level, which can be a challenge to get dealer participation with a tool like ours.” Jim Jabaay, Vice President.

About LotVantage

LotVantage is the leading provider in digital marketing solutions for Automotive, Marine, Powersports, RV, Trailer and Outdoor Power Equipment dealerships and manufacturers. We focus on sites that consumers frequently visit, but are typically labor intensive for dealerships to manage strategically. Learn more at lotvantage.com