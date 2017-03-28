Marylhurst University now offers a hospitality management program guided by industry experts. We brought together a number of really talented, knowledgeable people in the international hospitality industry to ensure our bachelor’s degree program will deliver graduates prepared for the workforce.

We’ve all heard Millennials are collecting experiences, not things, and that’s one of the reasons behind the increased career opportunities in the hospitality and tourism industry. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, jobs for lodging managers will grow steadily at a rate of 8 percent between now and 2024, and most full-service hotel chains hire candidates with a bachelor’s degree in hospitality or hotel management.

To meet the growing demand in the workforce, Marylhurst University now offers a B.A.S. or B.S. in Hospitality Management. Coursework prepares graduates in the areas of asset management, human resource development, food and beverage operations, service delivery programing and training, sales development and distribution channels, marketing application and platforms, accounting and reporting, strategic planning, financial analysis/interpretation and communications. Graduates of Marylhurst University’s hospitality management program will be prepared to pursue careers with corporations within the hotel, clubs, restaurant and destination marketing industry, government and nonprofit organizations, or to start or run a small business. Students will also be prepared to pursue graduate studies if desired, such as an MBA program.

THE PEOPLE BEHIND THE NEW HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT PROGRAM

The program development was spearheaded by a leader in the hospitality industry, John Erickson. “John came to Marylhurst as an Encore Fellow from Social Venture Partners Portland,” Rose said. Social Venture Partners Portland promotes business development in nonprofit and educational organizations. John Erickson has a distinguished 30-year career in hotels, resorts, restaurants and clubs all over the United States and abroad. Past positions have included Director of Regional Operations at KemperSports, Chief Executive Officer for Grand Tradition Hotels and Resorts, Project General Manager at Seven Canyons Resort, and, most recently, General Manager of The Resort at The Mountain. Erickson is a well-respected leader in the industry with expertise in finance, marketing, operations, human resources, change management and strategic planning. He currently serves on several hospitality industry association boards and as a trustee at Mary’s Woods Retirement Community.

“We knew that, in order to build a strong educational program, we’d need to draw on varied perspectives of leaders across the industry,” Erickson said. To that end, Marylhurst University’s program is guided by the Hospitality Management Advisory Council. The group is comprised of representatives of businesses, government associations and professional organizations across the Pacific Northwest. “Their involvement doesn’t end with the launch of the program,” Erickson added. “This group will continue in an advisory role, keeping us apprised of the latest developments and advancements in hospitality and tourism. That knowledge will ensure our instruction and curriculum delivers what’s needed – by both our graduates and their future employers.”

The members of Marylhurst University’s Hospitality Management Advisory Council are:



Chris Bebo – Regional Manager, Provenance Hotel Management

Jason Brandt – CEO, Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association

Danielle Cowan – Executive Director, Clackamas County Tourism and Cultural Affairs

Scott Cruickshank – General Manager, Metro Visitor Venues: Oregon Convention Center, Portland Expo Center, P'5 Centers for the Arts, Oregon Zoo

John Erickson – Encore Fellow

Jan Freitag – Senior Vice President of Strategic Development, Smith Travel Research

Gene Fritz – CEO, CulinaryEd Consulting

Todd Davidson – Chief Executive Officer, Travel Oregon

Chris Jaworski – Consultant in Hospitality, Tourism, Culinary Planning & Development

Jeff Miller – President, Travel Portland

Stuart Noble-Goodman – Director, Marylhurst University School of Business

Wendy Popkin – Executive Director, Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association Education Foundation

Kenneth Puttman – Managing Director/CFO, Club Managers of Oregon

Mark Swenson – Director of Purchasing Initiatives, Bon Appetit Management Company

Scott Youngblood – General Manager, Embassy Suites Washington Square and Commissioner, Oregon Tourism Commission

MORE INFORMATION

More details about Marylhurst University’s B.S. / B.A.S. in Hospitality Management can be found at marylhurst.edu/hospitality. Classes begin September 25, 2017. Anyone interested in starting this fall is encouraged to connect now with a Marylhurst admissions counselor: 503.699.6268 or admissions(at)marylhurst.edu.

