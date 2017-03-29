Important inventions, like this one, would not see the light of day without a strong patent enforcement system.

Blackbird Technologies settles with PlusRite USA, Corp.

Blackbird Technologies filed patent infringement lawsuits in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, concerning technology relating to LED retrofit bulbs for fluorescent tube lighting fixtures. The patent at issue is United States Patent No. 7,086,747. Last month, Blackbird Technologies settled with PlusRite USA, Corp. (15-cv-00062). The company previously settled with Green Creative LLC (15-cv-00059), Home Ever, Inc. doing business as Lighting Ever, Inc. (15-cv-00061), Service Lighting and Electrical Supplies, Inc. doing business as 1000bulbs.com, Precision Lighting and Transformer, Inc. (together, 15-cv-00053), Kobi Electric, Inc. (15-cv-00064) and LEDWholesalers.com Inc. (15-cv-00060).

Wendy Verlander, President and CEO of Blackbird Technologies, stated, “We are so pleased to be helping inventors see real value for their patents. The patent system was created to encourage innovation but, if patents cannot be enforced, they cannot provide motivation to innovate. Important inventions, like this one, would not see the light of day without a strong patent enforcement system.”

About Blackbird Technologies

Blackbird Technologies provides a unique opportunity for individual inventors and small companies to realize the value of their patents. By using in-house expertise, rather than expensive law firms, Blackbird Technologies is able to litigate at reduced costs and achieve results that equal or exceed what a law firm would recover. This company creates efficiencies that make it possible for individual inventors and small companies to see the end game – realizing the true value of their patents.