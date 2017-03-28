On March 31, the premiere of Dream Land, a documentary by AETN will take place at the CAS Ron Robinson auditorium at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public but reservations are recommended.

The day after the premiere of the documentary "Dream Land" by AETN, FlagandBanner.com will be hosting a historic walking tour of the Dreamland Ballroom/Taborian Hall in conjunction with Friends of Dreamland on April 1 from noon until 1 P.M.

Also on April 1- from 1 P.M. to 2 P.M- Mosaic Templars Cultural Center presents, "A Walk Down Historic West 9th Street." This walking tour happens will highlight historic African American businesses and points of interest on West 9th Street from Broadway to Izard Streets.

The film is based on the historic past of Taborian Hall and the Dreamland Ballroom located on the third floor. Currently, the building is home to Arkansas’ FlagandBanner.com which has worked with the non-profit “Friends of Dreamland” to restore the historic site. You can learn more about the upcoming documentary- https://youtu.be/D4ChiobkyTY.

AETN and the producers of Dream Land said the following about the film, “Little Rock’s West 9th Street was once a vibrant, African-American business and entertainment district. Today, Taborian Hall is the only remaining historic structure on West 9th Street and stands as a living witness to the street’s former glory days.

Throughout the 1920’s and 30’s, West 9th street was home to a variety of prominent black businesses and residences. During this period, Taborian Hall housed: professional offices and businesses, a USO, the Gem Pharmacy. Perhaps its most lively resident… the Dreamland Ballroom.

By the 1920’s, Dreamland was firmly established as a stop on the “Chitlin’ Circuit,” which showcased regional and national African-American band and stage shows. It was also host to local musicians, dances, socials, concerts and sporting events.

This documentary seeks to recognize, memorialize and share the history of West 9th Street and Dreamland Ballroom – from the spirit and hard work of the people- to the implications of federal programs. Such as: Urban Renewal, school desegregation, the Housing Act of 1949 and the Eisenhower Interstate Program.

West 9th Street and the Dreamland Ballroom have waited patiently for the stories of the entrepreneurs and patrons who brought them to life to be told. Through this documentary, audiences will be able to connect with the district’s vivid history and be inspired to take part in its still unfolding future.