When Terry Kern launched Caring Transitions of Northern Virginia, he knew he wanted to build more than a successful business – he wanted to build a company people could trust during a challenging and emotional time in their lives. Of course he knew building that kind of business meant building the right team.

Now, three years later, Kern has been recognized with the Caring Transitions Trailblazer Award for his approach to hiring, teambuilding and customer service and for sharing that knowledge with other Caring Transitions franchisees to build a better national brand.

“Terry is probably one of the modest people in our system and yet, after just a couple of years in business, he’s our fourth largest franchise. We recognized him with the Trailblazer Award because he’s taken a successful, sometimes unique, approach to growing his business. Rather than try to do everything on his own – even at the very beginning – he’s played to his own strengths and built a team to take over what might have been his weaknesses. That takes an upfront investment, but it has meant that he can build jobs around his strengths and be extremely confident in the marketplace. That approach to business has allowed Terry to grow his business at an unprecedented rate,” Caring Transitions President Chris Seman said.

Kern said, for him, that unique approach was the only way to grow the kind of business he wanted to own and operate.

“If you want to build a great business, you have to the right people in place, especially when you’re working with families and seniors during what can be an emotional and challenging time. When I’m looking to hire someone, I look for someone who has a passion for the work, not just someone who needs work. Many of my team members have a natural curiosity – they want to open the cabinets and see what there is to find – and they’re compassionate. Those are traits you can’t teach and they’re important with the kind of work we do at Caring Transitions,” Kern said.

Caring Transitions is America’s largest resource for managing senior relocations as well as downsizing and estate liquidations. In addition to organizing, packing, de-cluttering, moving and resettling, Caring Transitions can handle estate sales, liquidations, and preparing homes for market. Caring Transitions of Northern Virginia serves the National Capitol Region and Northern Virginia Counties of Fairfax, Arlington, Alexandria, Loudoun, Fauquier and Prince William. Kern’s business was also recognized with a Caring Transitions Top 10 Award for having one of the most successful businesses in the franchise system.

“We have great people, we work hard, we charge a fair price, we have a wide array of services and we provide a great customer service experience. That has led to great reviews, referrals and business growth. The work we do is important and our approach is unique, which is what sets Caring Transitions apart,” Kern said.

“Receiving the Trailblazer Award was humbling and is a confirmation that we’re doing something right. I love what we do at Caring Transitions and I’m very thankful to have such a wonderful staff, corporate team and network of other franchisees in the field,” he added.

Whether your situation is planned or unexpected, Caring Transitions’ services are perfect for seniors moving in with family or into a safer living situation as well as busy families and people clearing out the home of a loved one who has passed. All of Caring Transitions’ services are customizable, so clients only pay for the services they need – whether that means managing the entire move and estate-clearing or just getting someone resettled into their new place.

Kern is a Certified Relocation and Transition Specialist, a designation bestowed by an independent organization that evaluates providers of senior relocation services. Caring Transitions of Northern Virginia is bonded and insured and all employees are background-checked. For additional information, call (571)441-0996, email TKern(at)CaringTransitions(dot)com or visit http://www.CaringTransitionsNOVA.com.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the first national franchising concept specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 200 locations throughout the United States all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, shipping and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com or visit us on Facebook.