BMW's Eugene Grant will present at the Automation Conference & Expo BMW’s presentation is one of the most exciting keynotes in recent years because of the sheer scale of manufacturing taking place at the facility being discussed

Global automotive industry leader BMW will take the stage at this year’s Automation Conference & Expo bringing attendees behind the scenes at BMW’s largest vehicle assembly location. Last year this facility, located in Greer, South Carolina, recorded its largest annual production with 440,000 X-models rolling off the line. Eugene Grant, BMW’s Scholar Supervisor, will explore the manufacturer’s automation strategy and how they sustain a skilled workforce at this 8,000-employee operation.

Comments Automation World Director of Content and the conference program architect, David Greenfield, “BMW’s presentation is one of the most exciting keynotes in recent years because of the sheer scale of manufacturing taking place at the facility being discussed. How this industry leader has built a plant that leverages the full potential of robotics and automation, and how they have solved the critical workforce piece is a presentation that will deliver enormous value for professionals across manufacturing.”

Also on stage at this year’s conference are other leading automation technology end-users including Caterpillar, BP and Snyder’s-Lance. Now in its sixth year, the Automation Conference & Expo explores transformative trends and technologies for engineering and management professionals within discrete manufacturing, packaging, and continuous and batch processing. The 2017 program will explore: how companies are using augmented reality for maintenance and repair; measures for enhancing cybersecurity in process environments; 3D printing / additive manufacturing for custom parts; interoperability; virtual machine design and more.

Scheduled for May 23-24 at the Chicago Marriott O’Hare, the Automation Conference & Expo is produced by PMMI Media Group, publishers of Automation World and Packaging World. Registration and additional program details are available at http://www.TheAutomationConference.com or by contacting PMMI Media Group at 1-800-355-5595.

