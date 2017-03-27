Yamaha RX-V 83 Series AV receivers “The Yamaha RX-V 83 Series of AV receivers provide an affordable way in which to achieve the ultimate in movie, music, and gaming experiences,” said Bob Goedken, general manager, AV division, Yamaha Corporation of America.

Yamaha has raised the entertainment bar for 4K, music and gaming fans with today’s introduction of the company’s latest RX-V Series AV receivers.

These new models — the 7.2-channel RX-V683 and RX-V583, as well as the 5.1-channel RX-V483 and RX-V383 — provide stunning 4K Ultra HD video, as well as expanded surround sound technologies to elevate the listening and gaming experience in the home.

Known for their reliability, remarkable sound quality and versatility, Yamaha AV receivers are the industry’s best-selling models, having maintained this enviable position for more than 10 years, according to the NPD Group.

The new RX-V583 and RX-V683 AV receivers incorporate the Enhanced CINEMA DSP sound field program that envelops the user in an unmatched surround sound experience. They also include the Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X™ formats, which place and move sounds freely in a three-dimensional space, including overhead.

The RX-V383 offers solid performance with HD Audio format decoding systems, including Dolby® TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio™.

On the video side of the equation, each of these new AV receivers support 4K Ultra HD at 60p 4:4:4 for watching entertainment and gaming content in this high-resolution format. They also offer high dynamic range (HDR) and BT.2020 compatibility, providing spectacular detail for both dark and bright image content, as well as provide a wide spectrum of color for 4K.

Providing even greater viewing pleasure on these new AV receivers is the addition of Hybrid Log-Gamma HDR and Dolby Vision™ compatibility, which will be available with a firmware update by fall of 2017. Leveraging the HDR innovation that powers Dolby’s most advanced theaters, Dolby Vision transforms the TV watching experience in the home by delivering greater brightness and contrast, as well as a fuller palette of rich colors.

Yamaha has also expanded the number of music streaming services available with newcomers TIDAL and Deezer joining Pandora®, Spotify, Napster and SiriusXM Internet Radio. Each of the new services will be available with a firmware update at the end of May.

These new AV receiver models (other than the RX-V383) feature MusicCast, the company’s powerful wireless multiroom audio ecosystem that seamlessly connects more than 40 MusicCast-enabled products – AV receivers, speakers, sound bars, Hi-Fi components and HTiB systems – all controlled by a simple app. MusicCast offers users easy access to a huge selection of audio content from virtually any source, including streaming music services, internet radio stations, music files on smart devices and computers, Bluetooth® sources, as well as external sources such as a TV, DVD, Blu-ray Disc™, CD and even vinyl, when connected to these AV receivers.

Each of the new AV receivers, including the entry RX-V383, also feature Bluetooth and Compressed Music Enhancer that enables high-quality wireless music playback from smartphones and tablets. Users can also send music from any connected Blu-ray Disc, CD or other source out to Bluetooth headphones for private listening.

Finally, the RX-V683 features a phono input for vinyl enthusiasts who enjoy the warmth of their music collection, while the base model RX-V383 now includes a convenient USB input.

“The Yamaha RX-V 83 Series of AV receivers provide an affordable way in which to achieve the ultimate in movie, music, and gaming experiences,” said Bob Goedken, general manager, AV division, Yamaha Corporation of America. “Factor in compelling upgrades such as TIDAL and Deezer streaming services, enhanced MusicCast capabilities and Dolby Vision, and this becomes a very exciting lineup. For entertainment enthusiasts looking for more than a black box, these AV receivers will certainly be the heart of their home entertainment system.”

Pricing and Availability

The new Yamaha RX-V 83 Series AV receivers will be available starting this April with the following MSRPs:

– RX-V383 ($299.95) shipping in April

– RX-V483 ($449.95) shipping in April

– RX-V583 ($549.95) shipping in May

– RX-V683 ($649.95) shipping in May

For more information on the new Yamaha RX-V 83 Series AV receivers, please visit http://4wrd.it/RX-V_RECEIVERS.

-END-

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation of America (YCA) is one of the largest subsidiaries of Yamaha Corporation, Japan and offers a full line of award-winning musical instruments, sound reinforcement, commercial installation and home entertainment products to the U.S. market. Products include: Yamaha acoustic, digital and hybrid pianos, portable keyboards, guitars, acoustic and electronic drums, band and orchestral instruments, marching percussion products, synthesizers, professional digital and analog audio equipment, Steinberg recording products and NEXO commercial audio products, as well as AV receivers, amplifiers, MusicCast wireless multiroom audio systems, Blu-ray/CD players, earphones, headphones, home-theater-in-a-box systems, sound bars and its exclusive line of Digital Sound Projectors. YCA markets innovative, finely crafted technology and entertainment products and musical instruments targeted to the hobbyist, education, worship, music, professional audio installation and consumer markets.

Contact: Peter Giles/Giles Communications

(914) 798-7120 (pgiles(at)giles.com)