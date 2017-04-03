The most affordable choice among the assistive reading technologies, Capti Voice edges out veteran Kurzweil and becomes EdTech Digest’s 2017 Best Special Needs Solution.

Capti Voice is a universally accessible literacy platform enabling teachers to support, monitor, and assess students with diverse needs and abilities. Capti makes it easy to create and distribute playlists with textual content and have them narrated by high quality text-to-speech voices. Capti empowers students to improve vocabulary, keep up with reading, and develop active reading strategies. Capti works across user devices, content sources, content formats, student abilities, age groups, instructional goals, and subject areas. And it is its universality of access that captured the hearts of EdTech Digest Judges.

The EdTech Digest Awards have been around since 2011 and have provided a platform for new and established educational technology companies to gain recognition in their fields. The Special Needs Solution category attracts some of the most innovative applicants who make it their mission to help students achieve their academic goals, regardless of differing ability levels.

According to NCES, 6.5 million K-12 students are affected by a learning disability and/or utilize special education services in the U.S. public schools. Tools that enable these students to overcome their disabilities are increasingly important to their academic success. Reading platforms provide students with dyslexia, ADHD, and vision impairments with the opportunity to be independent.

By focusing on the principle of making information usable by everyone, Capti Voice offers unique features such as contextual vocabulary acquisition tools, high-quality IVONA and Acapela text-to-speech voices, the ability to create and distribute assessments to students, the ability to take pictures of documents and have them OCRed and narrated, etc. Capti enables students to take control of their education and gain confidence in an environment that often works against their individual strengths.

As a valuable universally accessible technology, Capti was distinguished with several prestigious awards in the past, including the FCC Chairman’s Award for Advancing Accessibility. For his work on Capti, Charmtech’s CEO, Dr. Yevgen Borodin, was named a 2015 MIT Technology Review Innovator Under 35.