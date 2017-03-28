Coherix Names Dr. Zhenhua Huang General Manager of Americas

With Predator3D and Robust3D product lines, Coherix is facing great opportunities. I look forward to expanding our market footprint in the Americas and further growing the company’s sales.

Coherix, Inc., a global leader in Three-Dimensional (3D) Machine Vision, is pleased to announce the promotion of Dr. Zhenhua Huang to the position of General Manager of the Americas. He will be leading business development, customer support, operations, and sales across the Americas, reporting to the CEO.

Dr. Huang joined Coherix in 2006. Most recently, he has been serving as Product Manager, and responsible for the strategies and roadmaps of Coherix Robust3D™ product lines. In 2015, Dr. Huang launched Coherix China JV, where he recruited the entire team and served as General Manager until September 2016. Previously Dr. Huang was the Chief Technical Officer of Asia Pacific and the chief architect of the ShaPix® product line. He led the research team for the “High Definition Metrology and 2µ Manufacturing Program” funded by US National Institute of Standards & Technology. Dr. Huang joined Coherix after receiving his PhD degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan.

“3D machine vision is getting increasing attention from the automotive, semiconductor and electronics industries. With Predator3D™ and Robust3D product lines, Coherix is facing great opportunities. I look forward to expanding our market footprint in the Americas and further growing the company’s sales,” said Dr. Huang, commenting on his new role.

“Throughout his tenure at Coherix, Dr. Huang has demonstrated strong leadership and ability to effectively grow the business. His new role will focus on managing the sales and operations in the Americas region. I look forward to seeing his talents fully utilized in his new position,” said Dwight Carlson, CEO and Chairman of Coherix.

Dr. Huang will also keep his role as Product Manager until a successor has been named.

About Coherix, Inc.

Coherix, Inc. develops and manufactures high-speed, high-definition 3D machine vision products that enable our customers to manage high-volume precision manufacturing processes. Coherix products are designed for inspection and error-proofing in the automotive, semiconductor, and electronics industries. Coherix is committed to producing the highest performing 3D machine vision products at the lowest Total Cost of Ownership. Coherix customers and partners include global end users, system integrators, and distributors, who demand 100 percent reliability that Coherix products provide. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the company has offices in the United States, China, Germany, Singapore, and Japan.