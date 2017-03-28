House Doctors President and CEO Jim Hunter, left, with Rich Marzan In 2017, I’m going to continue to put effort into growing the business and building the House Doctors brand in this region. In fact, this fall, I’m hoping to be looking to expand into Washington D.C.

When Rich Marzan launched House Doctors of McLean in November of 2015, he wanted to be the fastest growing franchise in the company. Now, in recognition of his massive growth and recent expansion into Maryland, the House Doctors corporate office is pleased to announce that Marzan has been named the company’s Rookie of the Year.

“When Rich opened his House Doctors franchise, he set a goal of becoming the fastest growth franchisee in the network – and he achieved it. Rich introduced the latest technology to enable his processes to run as efficiently as possible and he worked quickly to build a winning team of experienced handymen. People build any business and Rich’s team have already enabled him to break all first year records,” House Doctors President and CEO Jim Hunter said.

In addition to his Rookie of the Year Award, Marzan was presented with a Sales Increase Award for growing his business by 48 percent in 2016. The awards were presented at the House Doctors national convention in mid-March.

House Doctors offers professional handyman services focused on professionalism, service excellence and quality workmanship. Their goal is to make home improvements easier for their customers by being on time, doing the job right and offering a one year workmanship guarantee. House Doctors of McLean serves Dunn Loring, Falls Church, Great Falls, McLean, Arlington, Oakton, Tysons and Vienna as well as the surrounding areas. As of March 1, the franchise also serves Bethesda and Potomac in Maryland.

“There’s not one formula for success, but it’s definitely all comes back to having a great team. We had $400,000 in sales in year one and there’s no way you can do that alone. Our technicians and customer service representative are excellent and don’t need to be closely managed, which gives me more time to get out and focus on business growth,” Marzan said.

House Doctors’ background checked and uniformed handymen technicians will arrive at your residence in a decaled van. They will specialize in projects that take two hours to two days to complete, such as light remodeling and repairs of decks, doors, bathrooms and kitchens; repairing drywall; painting; exterior repairs; making home modifications and much more.

“In 2017, I’m going to continue to put effort into growing the business and building the House Doctors brand in this region. In fact, this fall, I’m hoping to be looking to expand into Washington D.C. That said, we are a small team and, no matter how much we expand, our focus will always be on quality work and attention to detail. We want to make sure each and every customer is completely satisfied with their experience with House Doctors,” Marzan said.

For more information about House Doctors of McLean or for an estimate on your project, call (703)639-0391, email HD535(at)housedoctors(dot)com or visit http://housedoctors.com/handyman-mclean/.

