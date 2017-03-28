Heather Voss, CDT Veneers are a great option for many dental patients. These custom-made shells of tooth-colored materials can be placed on the front of the teeth to mask mild to moderate tooth discolorations, though they also offer many other esthetic benefits.

A minimally invasive porcelain veneer is increasing in popularity as more patients desire to achieve the “perfect smile.” The National Association of Dental Laboratories (NADL) is informing dentists about the benefits of minimally invasive dentistry, as well as what dentists should be aware of when utilizing dental laboratories and technicians that create these veneers.

According to National Board for Certification in Dental Laboratory Technology Chair Heather Voss, CDT, veneers are a great option for many dental patients. These custom-made shells of tooth-colored materials can be placed on the front of the teeth to mask mild to moderate tooth discolorations, though they also offer many other esthetic benefits. For example, the Academy of General Dentistry reports that they also serve to correct minor misalignments and reshape peg-shaped and undersized teeth.

“Although no one dental treatment is perfect for everyone, having minimally invasive alternatives to traditional dental procedures makes dental healthcare more accessible to patients,” says Voss. “Another key component to successful treatment is working with a Certified Dental Technician (CDT) and/or a Certified Dental Lab (CDL) to make the veneers.”

NADL created the “What’s In Your Mouth?” campaign to raise public awareness of regulations, standards, transparency, safety issues and the important role that the dental laboratory and dental laboratory technician play as part of the oral health care team. For dentists to ensure their patients are getting quality restorations, NADL suggests dentists stay informed on legislative updates and verify that the laboratory they work with is a CDL or a DAMAS laboratory.

About NADL:

The National Association of Dental Laboratories is the unified voice of the dental laboratory profession supporting dentistry and serving the public interest by promoting high standards. NADL accomplishes this by providing programs, services and networking opportunities to meet the evolving technical, educational, professional and business needs of dental laboratories.