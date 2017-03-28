Freshdesk Announces Integration with Amazon Connect

Freshdesk Logo “At Freshdesk, we believe it’s critical to deliver the experience our 100,000+ customers need and expect. We work closely with companies like AWS to build powerful and seamless integrations that enable customers to run their entire business in the cloud.”

Freshdesk, the leading provider of cloud-based customer engagement software, today announced an integration with Amazon Connect, a new cloud-based contact center service from Amazon Web Services (AWS). Freshdesk is among the first AWS Partner Network (APN) Partners to support the new product.

“Freshdesk has been a long-time APN Partner, not just building integrations but also hosting their products with AWS,” said Pasquale DeMaio, Principal Product Manager, Amazon Connect. “We knew that our customers would want integrations between Amazon Connect and other key technologies they rely on, so Freshdesk was a natural fit. Their ability to execute quickly, a strong focus on customers and a complimentary helpdesk product resulted in an integration that many growing companies will find beneficial.”

The integration between Freshdesk and Amazon Connect will enable customers to have a seamless experience between the customer support product and the new contact center service from AWS. Amazon Connect makes it easy to setup and manage a customer contact center, so companies of all sizes can provide reliable customer engagement at scale. When setting up the customer contact center, it’s also important to track and manage those interactions - that’s where Freshdesk comes in.

Freshdesk offers powerful ticketing to track and manage call center interactions, multi-channel support for the many needs of a customer service team, and intelligent automations to dramatically improve team productivity.

“At Freshdesk, we believe it’s critical to deliver the experience our 100,000+ customers need and expect. We work closely with companies like AWS to build powerful and seamless integrations that enable customers to run their entire business in the cloud,” said Francesco Rovetta, Vice President of Alliances & Distribution at Freshdesk. “AWS is a natural fit for us: we are both known for our simplicity in design, ease of use and innovative approach in product development. We are proud to support Amazon Connect at launch and look forward to introducing our customers to this amazing new solution.”

Freshdesk recently launched the Freshdesk Marketplace with 100+ integrations with cloud-based software providers such as Teamviewer, Slack, Salesforce, Jira and Skype. Freshdesk also recently acquired Pipemonk to enhance its native integration capabilities and is building a developer ecosystem to encourage additional developments by 3rd parties.

The Amazon Connect integration is available today in the Freshdesk Marketplace: https://apps.freshdesk.com/

About Freshdesk:

Freshdesk Inc. is the leading provider of cloud-based customer engagement software. Freshdesk’s suite of products include the flagship product, Freshdesk, which allows organizations to support customers through email, phone, websites, forums, and social media; Freshservice, a cloud-based service desk and IT service management solution; Hotline.io, an in-app support and engagement platform for mobile-first businesses; and Freshsales, a CRM solution and sales system for high-velocity sales teams. With powerful features, an intuitive interface and a freemium pricing model, Freshdesk’s products are widely used by teams and companies of all sizes, from SMB to enterprise. Based in San Bruno, California, with offices in Germany, the United Kingdom, Australia and India, Freshdesk is backed by Accel, Tiger Global Management, CapitalG and Sequoia Capital India. The company has over 100,000 customers around the world including 3M, Honda, Bridgestone, Hugo Boss, University of Pennsylvania, Toshiba and Cisco. For more information, visit http://freshdesk.com.

