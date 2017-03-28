“We are thrilled to welcome the Best Western Premier NYC Gateway to our brand’s portfolio,” said Ron Pohl, Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer for Best Western Hotels & Resorts.

Best Western Hotels & Resorts continues the solid growth of its Best Western Premier® brand, announcing today the addition of the Best Western Premier NYC Gateway.

Located in North Bergen, New Jersey, the Best Western Premier NYC Gateway offers an unrivaled lodging experience for guests exploring the Tri-State area. The hotel provides a refined atmosphere and style, with deluxe amenities and features, along with superior comfort and service for a truly memorable stay.

Additionally, its optimal location provides a gateway to some of the area’s most popular attractions and business locations. Guests will enjoy easy access to one of the most popular destinations in the country – New York City, as the hotel is within just a few miles of the city’s most iconic attractions including Times Square, the Statue of Liberty, the World Trade Center, the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, Central Park and many more.

Not only will guests have the convenience of the Big Apple right in their backyard, the hotel is also within close proximity to some of the most popular destinations and attractions in the state of New Jersey. The hotel is just a short drive from the charming, yet thriving Hoboken, and the electric and vibrant Jersey City. Guests are also within a short distance to many entertainment venues including: MetLife Stadium – home of the New York Jets and the New York Giants, Meadowlands Racetrack and Meadowlands Arena.

As an added perk to the hotel’s favorable location, the Best Western Premier NYC Gateway also connects guests to an array of transportation accommodations including: a shuttle service, a nearby train station and a bus stop only a few blocks from the hotel.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Best Western Premier NYC Gateway to our brand’s portfolio,” said Ron Pohl, Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “This hotel offers guests the exceptional quality that is characteristic of the Best Western Premier brand; located just outside the Lincoln Tunnel, the hotel is a landmark destination for travelers across the world.”

The hotel offers 84 well-appointed guestrooms and 18 suites, complimentary hot breakfast and Wi-Fi, a high quality fitness center and a heated indoor pool. For business travelers, the hotel offers a dedicated meeting space, as well as a business center.

“We are excited to join the Best Western Hotels & Resorts family,” said Will Adamo, general manager of the Best Western Premier NYC Gateway. “Our team of dedicated staff looks forward to providing the superior customer care that the Best Western Premier brand is known for and creating memorable stays for our guests.”

Reservations at the Best Western Premier NYC Gateway may be booked by calling the hotel directly at (201) 758-5770 or by calling Best Western Hotels & Resort’s 24-hour, toll-free reservations number (800) WESTERN. Reservations are also available from Best Western’s website at bestwestern.com.

###

About Best Western® Hotels & Resorts:

Best Western Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a privately held hotel brand with a global network of 4,200* hotels in more than 100* countries and territories worldwide. Best Western offers seven hotel brands to suit the needs of developers and guests in every market: Best Western®, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, Executive Residency by Best Western®, Vīb®, BW Premier Collection® and GLō®. Now celebrating more than 70 years of hospitality, Best Western provides its hoteliers with global operational, sales and marketing support, and award-winning online and mobile booking capabilities. Best Western continues to set industry records regarding awards and accolades, including nearly sixty percent of the brand’s North American hotels earning a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence award in 2016, Business Travel News® ranking Best Western Plus and Best Western in the top three upper-mid-price and mid-price hotel brands for three years in a row, and Best Western receiving five consecutive Dynatrace® Best of the Web gold awards for best hotel website. Best Western has also won eight AAA®/CAA® Lodging Partner of the Year awards, recognizing the brand’s commitment to providing exceptional service and great value to AAA’s 56 million members in the U.S. and Canada. Nearly 30 million travelers are members of the brand’s award-winning loyalty program Best Western Rewards®, one of the few programs in which members earn points that never expire and can be redeemed at any Best Western hotel worldwide. Best Western’s partnerships with AAA/CAA and Harley-Davidson® provide travelers with exciting ways to interact with the brand. Through its partnership with Google® Street View, Best Western is the first major company of its size and scale to launch a virtual reality experience for customers, setting a new industry standard and reinventing how guests view hotels.

