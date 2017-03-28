Drs. Justin Kolnick, Kara Diamond, Randall Barton, Keith Hope and Bilal Chaudhry are honoring Root Canal Awareness Week by teaching their patients about the key role this treatment plays in protecting oral health, along with the benefits of receiving root canal therapy from an experienced endodontist. To better serve those who need a root canal in White Plains, NY or their second location in Mt. Kisco, NY, the doctors are also accepting new patients to their practice, Advanced Endodontics of Westchester, with or without referrals.

Root canal therapy is a procedure to remove infection from the inside of a damaged or decaying tooth. During this treatment, the root canal system is thoroughly cleaned and then sealed to prevent further infection, damage, pain and sensitivity. To ensure effective treatment for each patient, the doctors at Advanced Endodontics of Westchester offer endodontic microsurgery in addition to performing basic cleaning of the root canal in White Plains, NY. Microsurgery allows the doctors to treat infections at the base of the root canal in cases when traditional therapy is not an effective option.

Since Drs. Kolnick, Diamond, Barton, Hope and Chaudhry specialize in endodontic procedures, patients who visit Advanced Endodontics of Westchester can expect minimal complications and a high success rate. On average, endodontists perform 25 root canals per week, whereas a general dentist may perform less than five. Advanced Endodontics of Westchester is not only committed to providing the latest techniques, this team also has a dedicated microsurgery center, allowing the doctors to perform sedation dentistry and endodontic microsurgery on-site. The doctors also use leading technology, such as surgical microscopes, to improve accuracy and eliminate unnecessary tissue trauma.

People who notice symptoms such as tooth pain are encouraged to visit Advanced Endodontics of Westchester to determine whether they may benefit from a root canal in White Plains, NY. New patients may request appointments with an endodontist by visiting the practice website, http://www.westchesterendo.com, or by calling the White Plains office directly at 914-750-4033 or 914-750-4034 for their Mt. Kisco location.

