Accounting Technology Ecosystem v3.0 The exponential growth that we have seen via the Ecosystem is a reflection of innovation in technology for the space. It is astounding to look at how many apps and solutions have been added in the last year.

Accountex released an updated version of the Accounting Technology Ecosystem® upon the one year anniversary of its creation. The original ecosystem was released in February 2016 with the intent of being a living document that grows as technology changes. The new v3.0 ecosystem launches with three new categories, and has doubled in size with now 700+ vendors being featured in the landscape.

The most significant change to the ecosystem is the addition of three new categories: Subscription/Recurring Management, Audit/Risk Support, and Data Integrators. New additions to the Ecosystem include: Recurly, Abacus Next, Rivio, and a host of others. An article further explaining the updates and changes was published by the Accountex Report in partnership with Kacee Johnson, designer of the Ecosystem.

Brian Cuthbert, Group Vice President of Accountex, commented on the latest edition, “The exponential growth that we have seen via the Ecosystem is a reflection of innovation in technology for the space. It is astounding to look at how many apps and solutions have been added in the last year.” He continued, “Accountex is focused on educating the accounting and finance community through an inclusive approach, and the Ecosystem is a direct representation of that as a product resource guide. The Ecosystem equally highlights every option in each type of category rather than giving preference to any one suite, or only focusing on the big players. It is the same as our conference as well as the Accountex Report.”

The Accounting Technology Ecosystem was the foundation of the User Favorite Awards which were announced at the 2016 conference. Thousands of users cast votes over a four-month period choosing one solution from each category and ranking it on their favorability of the solution. A cumulative scoring system then determined the winner of each of the previous twenty-seven categories.

The Accounting Technology Ecosystem is free for download at AccountexUSA.com/Ecosystem and vendors who would like to submit their product for inclusion can add their solution via the website form.

Accountex, the leading independent expo and conference on accounting technology. The event provides a three-day schedule focused around the solutions that move accounting and finance forward. The educational conference offers CPE with content from more than a single vendor perspective. Sessions are taught by experts, resulting in a high-caliber learning experience with real-world lessons and practical takeaways that can be implemented seamlessly.

The Accountex expo brings together the largest selection of technology solutions and offers professionals in-person time to learn about the latest upcoming trends. The expo is the premier event of the year for the accounting and finance professional as well as the developer community. Accountex will be held at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, Massachusetts September 6-8, 2017. Sponsorship opportunities are available at AccountexUSA.com.

Accountex is the leading independent expo and conference focusing on accounting technology. Accountex USA focuses on the technology that moves accounting forward as well as the business processes and organizational success needed in the marketplace. It is an independent conference, which means that it offers more than one viewpoint of solutions.