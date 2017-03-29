Stardock Fences Launches on Steam

Stardock Fences on Steam "Gamers, streamers and creatives will really benefit from Fences," said Brad Wardell, CEO of Stardock. "And now they can easily add it to their Steam library."

Stardock released Fences, its popular Windows desktop organization software, on Steam today. Fences creates a one-of-a-kind experience for users by automatically organizing their Windows desktop shortcuts and icons in shaded areas, offering a clutter-free workspace for creating.

Fences tucks files and folders away in plain sight with designated portals while also providing the functionality of pulling specific content onto the creative workspace. Based on preference rules, users can customize how icons are viewed and where files originate from.

“We’re already known for games like the Galactic Civilizations series on Steam,” said Stardock CEO Brad Wardell. “Our software has always been sold elsewhere. We think that gamers, streamers, creatives, and the types of people drawn to Steam could really benefit from some of our applications, and that’s why we’re starting with Fences.”

Graphic designers, video editors, game streamers, and artists enjoy the ability to hide their Fences and clear their desktop workspace with a simple double-click. The “roll-up” feature allows users to click on a fence and minimize it to its title bar, keeping it visible and easily accessed while also freeing up space.

The “portals” feature allows users to create a desktop portal from any folder, which automatically populates the folders’ contents into an easy-to-find Fence. Quick access to a commonly used folder without having to open Windows explorer is just one of many things that makes Fences ideal for organization and easy to use.

Users can create “pages” on their desktop, accessed with a simple right or left swipe. Choose which Fences remain on each individual page and find them easily when switching between tasks. For people who use their PCs for dozens of different assignments and activities, the “pages” feature allows for easy organization and a seamless flow from task to task.

Over 5 million users around the world rely on Fences every day to keep their PC desktops organized for quick and easy access to the programs and files that they use the most. Fences was featured on the new Dell Canvas at CES 2017, which showcased a clutter-free workspace ideal for art, video editing, and many other creative endeavors.

Several other key features make Fences the perfect choice for desktop organization:



Custom-sized shaded areas for organizing your desktop

Navigate the folder structure directly from within a fence

Roll up fences to the title-bar for cleaner desktops

Blur the wallpaper behind fences (Windows 10 only)

Double click the desktop to hide/reveal icons

Definite rules for organizing your desktop icons

Swipe between multiple pages of fences

Fences is $9.99 and is now available on Steam or through Stardock. For more information about Fences, please visit http://www.stardock.com/products/fences.

For more information about other desktop customization and productivity applications from Stardock, visit http://www.objectdesktop.com.

Screenshots:

Screenshot 1 | Screenshot 2 | Screenshot 3 | Screenshot 4 | Screenshot 5

Fences Video:

http://bit.ly/2mXUsq2

About Stardock: Stardock is a developer and publisher of PC games and desktop software founded in 1991 by nationally recognized technology expert Brad Wardell. Located in Plymouth, Michigan, Stardock is a powerful leader in the video gaming and software development world. Its PC games include Sins of a Solar Empire, the critically acclaimed Galactic Civilizations series, and Ashes of the Singularity. Stardock puts the user experience first through software that enriches the Windows experience for everyone from casual computer users to highly technical professionals. Products offered by Stardock include Start10, Fences, WindowBlinds, Multiplicity, and more at http://www.stardock.com.

###

Please contact press(at)stardock(dot)com for all media inquiries.