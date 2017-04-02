Business Architecture Associates Logo Past News Releases RSS Business Architecture Training in...

William Ulrich and Whynde Kuehn of Business Architecture Associates are delighted to return to London for business architecture training. The continued growth and appreciation of business architecture practice seen in UK government and commercial enterprises, makes the UK a very exciting location to deliver advanced business architecture training that reflects industry standard practice. The training will occur in an unique and historic training facility in the heart of London's financial district.

Business Architecture Associates will offer 5 days of training courses, available to the public as an à la carte offering for individuals, as a 4-½ day package for individuals, and as 4-½ day corporate package for 3 or more employees.

Training courses are based on the formal framework and best practices outlined in “A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge®” (BIZBOK® Guide), developed by the Business Architecture Guild. BAA courses provide a strong foundation for preparing business architects to sit for the Certified Business Architect (CBA)® exam. Attendees already holding a CBA® certification will receive Continuing Education Units.

A half-day Practicing Business Architecture session on Day 5 will offer attendees a unique opportunity to exercise what they learned in a live setting. Attendees will bring in business architecture scenarios, mapping requests and solution-oriented challenges, and the instructors will work through the topics, creating a real-time learning experience. Don’t miss this unique opportunity from experts in the field.

For course descriptions and outlines, please view the Curriculum page. All courseware is founded on best practices and punctuated with real life experience across a variety of industries. For more information on this event and to begin registration, please view the London event page. BAA partners, William Ulrich and Whynde Kuehn, will be instructing the course series.

Event location

Lloyd’s Register

71 Fenchurch Street

London, England EC3M 4BS, UK

Event Dates

October 2-6, 2017

About Business Architecture Associates

Business Architecture Associates (BAA) is dedicated to the training and education of organizations in the discipline and use of business architecture, an established practice that aligns business strategies with operational tactics. Founded by industry pioneers Whynde Kuehn and William Ulrich, these in-demand business architecture practitioners work with a wide range of businesses to successfully establish and leverage business architecture to deliver lasting business value. BAA is a Guild Accredited Training Partner™ (GATP®) with the Business Architecture Guild, a professional association for business architects, that promotes best practices and expands the knowledgebase of the business architecture discipline.