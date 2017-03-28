Applied Systems Expands Commercial Lines Team

Applied Systems today announced that Wayne Jefferson has joined Applied to manage the company’s eTrading initiatives. Jefferson will lead Applied’s broker advocacy efforts to optimise use of Applied’s Commercial Lines application and further drive connectivity between brokers, insurers and the end customer through eTrading.

Jefferson brings more than 15 years of eTrading and Commercial Insurance experience to Applied. Prior, he worked with AXA Insurance UK to promote eTrading developments and identify key broker distribution channel opportunities. He also previously held management and underwriting positions at General Accident and CGU Insurance PLC.

“In support of our rapid growth and introduction of new software in the UK market, we are further investing in our team to drive greater value and connectivity between our customers and partners,” said Jeff Purdy, senior vice president, International Operations. “Wayne’s industry experience and technology expertise will further strengthen our Commercial Lines initiatives to provide a seamless eTrading experience for our broker and insurer partners.”

