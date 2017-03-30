PerkinElmer Shares Future Trends to Improve Testing Systems

Giridharan Periyasamy, PhD Platform Leader - Centre for High Throughput Phenomics, Genome Institute of Singapore

With increasing breadth and depth of genomics studies across a range of cancers, it is now apparent that there exists significant inter and intra tumoural heterogeneity, with complex genotypes comprising of multiple co-existing genetic and epigenetic alterations.

Current efforts being made in genomic characterization of individual cancers still have several limitations, mainly that a significant proportion of patients invariably develop resistance to current targeted therapies, for which the mechanisms are not fully unraveled, and there remain a paucity of treatment options. More than one genomic alteration may co-exist, and the effect of co-mutations can be unpredictable from a target modulation perspective.

In this webinar, sponsored by PerkinElmer, participants will learn from recent studies expanding therapeutic opportunities beyond genomic-based markers. Attendees will learn of the benefits that stem from high content screening in disease biology, as well as the importance of 3D cell culture models and the role they play in cancer heterogeneity and drug resistance.

The speaker for this event will be Dr. Giridharan Periyasamy, platform leader at the Centre for High Throughput Phenomics with the Genome Institute of Singapore.

Periyasamy studied at the Centre for Biotechnology at Anna University, where he earned a doctorate degree in biotechnology. In his current role, he is a platform leader of Centre for High Throughput Phenomics at the Genome institute of Singapore, where his research focuses on the cancer biology, drug resistance, disease modeling and signaling pathway networks of human diseases.

LabRoots will host the webinar April 20th, 2017, beginning at 10:00 a.m. SGT. To read more about this event, learn about the continuing education credits offered, or to register for free, click here.

